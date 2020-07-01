Stellar Price Analysis: XLM/USD vulnerable to sell-off before another attempt at $0.0700

- Stellar (XLM) has been gaining ground isnce June 27.
- The short0term correction will be followed by another bullish wave.
Stellar (XLM) is the 14th largest digital asset with the current market value of $1.3 billion and an average daily trading volume of $302 million. The coin has gained over 4% in the recent 24 hours amid strong upside momentum. XLM/USD bottomed at $0.0588 on June 27 and has been recovering ever since. The price hit the recent high at $0.0674 during early Asian hours before retreating to $0.0671 by press time.
XLM/USD: Technical picture
On a daily chart, XLM/USD is well-positioned for the further recovery towards $0.0700. This critical resistance is reinforced by daily SMA50, and once it is out of the way, the upside is likely to gain traction with the next focus on $0.0800 and $0.0863 (the highest level of 2020). This barrier stopped the recovery in the middle of June and has a potential to slow down the bullish momentum.
The RSI on a daily chart stays flat in a neutral position, which means the price may be vulnerable to range-bpund trading in the nearest future.
The support is created by the upside-looking daily SMA100 at $0.0630. This barrier is closely followed by SMA200 located on approach to psychological $0.0600. XLM/USD has been trading above this MA since the end of April, moreover, it stopped the bearish assault on June 27.
XLM/USD daily chart
On the intraday chart, XLM/USD broke above 1-hour SMA200 at $0.0667, which is a positive technical signal. However, the intraday RSI reversed to the downside, while the upside momentum has faded away after a failed attempt to test $0.0700. It means that the coin may be vulnerable to the short-term correction towards $0.0650 (1-hour SMA50 and SMA100) before another bullish wave.
XLM/USD 1-hour chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
