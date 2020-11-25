Stellar Lumens Technical Analysis: XLM seems ready to retrace after a 200% spike in November

- XLM/USD hits a barrier at $0.22 and slides under $0.2, triggering a rise in sell orders.
- Stellar bulls are sweating in the hunt for higher and formidable support to avoid losses towards $0.88.
Stellar has rallied by 200% in November alone, achieving a monthly peak of $0.219. The remarkable growth followed the bullish cycle across the cryptocurrency market. Meanwhile, a massive correction seems imminent, now that the price has dropped under $0.2.
Stellar Lumens starts to retrace on hitting key barrier
Stellar bulls are working around the clock to establish higher support after hitting a wall slightly under $0.22. This impressive liftoff occurred after XLM broke above a descending triangle pattern's hypotenuse. Trading below $0.22 appears to have triggered more selling pressure and encouraged more sellers to join the market.
XLM/USD is exchanging hands at $0.19, while the immediate downside seems unsupported. The most formidable support area lies at $0.12 (August 2020 peak). If the price overshoots this zone, Stellar would be at risk of erasing all the progress made in November.
XLM/USD daily chart
The TD Sequential Indicator has given credence to the bearish outlook after presenting a sell signal on the daily chart. The signal was manifested in a green nine candlestick, calling for more sellers to come to the market. If the bearish volume soars, declines may occur in one to four daily candlesticks.
XLM/USD daily chart
The 3-day chart illustrates XLM/USD trading within the confines of an ascending parallel channel. The upper boundary has capped the cryptoasset’s immediate upside. Therefore, closing the day above this barrier might elevate Stellar to higher highs, probably $0.3.
XLM/USD 3-day chart
On the downside, defending the channel’s middle boundary might help avert potential losses to the 100 Simple Moving Average, currently at $0.88. Similarly, if the position above $0.2 is reclaimed, Stellar may renew the uptrend, pushing to a new monthly peak.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin Cash Price Analysis: BCH is up 50% in the past four days
BCH was trading sideways throughout October and most of November until a massive 20% breakout on November 21, driving Bitcoin Cash price above $300 for the first time since September 2.
XLM seems ready to retrace after a 200% spike in November
Stellar has rallied by 200% in November alone, achieving a monthly peak of $0.219. The remarkable growth followed the bullish cycle across the cryptocurrency market.
EOS price wakes up and surges to $3.77, but technicals point to a steep correction
EOS has traded relatively flat in November despite the entire crypto market turning bullish. Finally, EOS price woke up, jumping from a low of $2.63 on November 20 to a current peak at $3.77.
More than 15 million new Ethereum “hodlers” have joined the network in the past year anticipating a massive breakout
Data from IntoTheBlock shows that the number of addresses holding Ethereum for over a year has gone up 67% within the last 12 months. This could be due to growing ...
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC makes new yearly highs while its network activity looks worrisome
Bitcoin has lived through the best week since February 2018. The pioneer digital currency price gained over $2,000 in less than seven days. The bullish momentum allowed it to reach a new multi-year high of nearly $18,800, marking November 2020 one of the strongest bullish months ever.