Stellar Lumens Price Prediction: XLM at make-or-break point as bulls aim for 30% upswing to $1.2

- Stellar remains mainly in the bulls' hand as technical indexes align for a potential rally to $1.2.
- XLM/USD must also hold above the Bollinger bands middle boundary to avert possible losses to $0.067.
Stellar recently found stability at $0.067 after a 43% slump from August's peak around $0.12. Recovery has been limited under the upper boundary of an ascending parallel channel. At the moment, XLM is facing conflicting situations where one move could see it rally 26% to $0.12 while another could see it retest the recent support at $0.067.
Stellar bulls prepare for a massive upswing
At the time of writing, XLM is trading at $0.083 and holding slightly above the 50 Simple Moving Average on the 4-hour chart. On the upside, the cross-border token is facing a challenge at $0.085. Closing above the moving average would allow buyers ample time to plan for the uphill battle at the channel's upper boundary.
XLM/USD 4-hour chart
The 3-day XLM/USD chart shows the price dancing in a no-trade zone. Nonetheless, buyers have recently channeled their effort to overcome the overhead resistance as highlighted by the Bollinger bands.
On the downside, Stellar is likely to continue holding above the Bollinger bands' middle boundary. If the cryptoasset closes the day above $0.085, the price will likely enter a trajectory for an impressive 26% rally to $0.12. The Relative Strength Index appears to be validating the bullish outlook after crossing above the midline.
XLM/USD 3-day chart
On the flip side, things might turn the other way if Stellar closed the day under $0.085, which might call for a surge in sell orders as the bullish camp gets worn out due to exhaustion. On the other hand, trading below the Bollinger bands' middle boundary could open the Pandora box, pulling XLM back to the drawing board at $0.067.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC makes new yearly highs while its network activity looks worrisome
Bitcoin has lived through the best week since February 2018. The pioneer digital currency price gained over $2,000 in less than seven days. The bullish momentum allowed it to reach a new multi-year high of nearly $18,800, marking November 2020 one of the strongest bullish months ever.
Cardano Price Prediction: ADA regains crucial support but its network activity raises red flags
Cardano (ADA), the 10th largest digital asset with the current market capitalization of $3.4 billion, has been doing well recently. The coin has gained over 3% in the recent 24 hours and managed to settle above a critical support area.
Yearn.Finance holders are ready to dump their tokens en masse
Yearn.Finance (YFI) has been one of the biggest gainers in the last days. The popular DeFi-token gained over 180% in less than two weeks and jumped to the 29th position in the global cryptocurrency market rating.
Litecoin Price Analysis: LTC is ready for a downside correction after 30% growth
LTC/USD hit the highest level since February 2020 at $83.91 during early Asian hours and retreated to $81 by the time of writing. Despite the downside correction, LTC has gained over 10% on a day-to-day basis and nearly 32% in the last seven days.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC makes new yearly highs while its network activity looks worrisome
Bitcoin has lived through the best week since February 2018. The pioneer digital currency price gained over $2,000 in less than seven days. The bullish momentum allowed it to reach a new multi-year high of nearly $18,800, marking November 2020 one of the strongest bullish months ever.