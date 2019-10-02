- XLM developers believe that it is abused by users.
- The feature may lead to scalability issues.
Representatives of the Stellar Development Foundation (SDF) said they would remove the inflation feature in the upcoming protocol update, as users are not utilizing it for its intended purpose
“After listening to what everyone had to say and weighing the pros and cons, here’s what the SDF is asking validators to consider: we think it’s a good idea to disable the current inflation mechanism,” they wrote in a blog post.
XLM tokens generated on the platform on a weekly basis (in total 1% per year) were intended to support projects on the Stellar network. However, users don’’ vote for useful projects, instead, they tend to join in pools to receive payouts to their own accounts.
“ Every week, the protocol creates new lumens; every week the majority of those lumens go to individual account holders or to SDF accounts” Stellar developers. wrote.
.Also, the developers are concerned that it may lead to a scalability issues in future.
“Inflation pool payments don’t have much of an operational impact right now, but as Stellar grows and the number of accounts increases, they will start to drag. The more the network grows, the bigger the problem will become.”
They invited validators to install a new version of the protocol. The network update is shceduled on October 28.
If consensus on the upgrade is not reached, the developers will return the inflation function in the next version.
At the time of writing, XLM/USD is changing hands at $0.0583, down 5% on a day-on-day basis. The coin takes the tenth place in the global cryptocurrency market rating with the current market capitalisation of $1.17 billion.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin (BTC) recovery stalled on approach to $8,500 - where from here?
Delphi Digital is a research company specialising in digital assets that offers an institutional-grade analysis on digital assets and decentralized networks. In its latest report, the company identified some bullish and bearish trends to be taken into consideration for the mid-term price predictions.
Litecoin price analysis: LTC/USD bulls reclaim $56 support amid growing demand across the market
The cryptocurrency market is currently reviving the trend following minor corrections from what analysts regard as a fake. Litecoin is flexing its bullish muscles after failing to impress the investors over the last couple of days.
EOS price analysis: EOS/USD range-bound with bearish bias below $3.00
EOS lost over 4% of its value in recent 24 hours. The coin has been depressed during early Asian hours amid global sell-off on the cryptocurrency market. At the time of writing, EOS/USD is changing hands at $2.96, off Monday's low of $2.86
The cryptocurrency market failed to develop sustainable recovery, slips back into the red territory
The cryptocurrency market alternates between green and red days amid growing indecision. While Tuesday saw a strong recovery across the board, Wednesday brought some disappointment and pushed Bitcoin and all major altcoins back into the negative territory.
Bitcoin weekly forecast: Let the altcoin season begin
All major altcoins demonstrated strong growth while Bitcoin reluctantly oscillated in a tight range and stayed vulnerable to bearish sentiments. The first digital currency spends the best part of the week hovering around $10,200 level.