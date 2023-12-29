- Window for spot BTC ETFs is barely a week out from opening, between January 5 and 10, ETF experts say.
- The market has cooled off ahead of 2024, with traders exercising caution evidenced by the dwindling trading volume.
- Concerns over a sell-the-news situation playing out post-expected approval continue to brew, reinvigorating investor caution.
Exchange-traded funds (ETFs) specialists with Bloomberg Intelligence James Seyffart and Eric Balchunas hold firm to their 90% odds of an approval coming between the January 5-10 window in 2024. In anticipation for this event, which is expected to bring billions of dollars into the crypto space, volatility soared in the market over the past months. However, as the calendar date closes in, speculation of a sell the news event has traders and investors on ‘safety-first’ mode, with trading volumes dwindling in the BTC market as attention turns to altcoins.
Sell the news event after buying the rumor
Buy the rumor sell the news is a popular narrative in the crypto and trading scenes in general, and often proves accurate. It defines a contrarian trading strategy “predicated on anticipating market reactions to rumors and news announcements,” according to Liberated stock trader insights.
With investors looking to capitalize on price movements, they act before the masses widely distribute or spread and process the information. The action, which is essentially buying, pumps the asset’s price, putting them at a profit when they decide to sell on the news.
Towards the last half of 2023, the cryptocurrency market witnessed multiple price surges with Bitcoin (BTC) recording significant moves. This came on the back of rumors about the imminent approval of a spot Bitcoin ETF, which were subsequently delayed. Nevertheless, the pattern fueled anxiety among traders and investors.
The anticipation and potential approval has clearly resulted in buying enthusiasm, with markets turning bullish beginning around October 18. X user Credibull Crypto called this, “buy the rumor, buy the news event.”
Buy the rumor buy the news event— CrediBULL Crypto (@CredibleCrypto) December 22, 2023
Nevertheless, there is also support for the possibility of a sell-off post-approval. This argument draws inspiration from the fact that ETFs must purchase BTC with cash, and there being no option to repurpose existing Bitcoin holdings.
Won't be sell the news:— Cront (@CrontBTC) December 22, 2023
1) ETFs will be buy with cash only. They can't use existing BTC to put them into an ETF, they need to buy new ones
2) The first ETF with the most liquidity will win. They all want to win and get a lot of customers.
-> They will fomo in like retail imo
Possibility of a sell the news event in case of spot ETF approval
With expectation of intense competition among the prospective issuers to become the ETF with the most liquidity, there could present a situation where the filers expedite purchases, same case for retail investors, in a fear-of-missing-out (FOMO) situation.
With investors and traders in the market, the former buys and hodls while the latter trades short term using leverage through futures and options to play themes. ETFs are one such theme.
With this, January 5 to 10 or more accurately, the announcement day, is expected to be a liquidity event. This means many short-term traders will be looking to use it to exit in size. Considering many traders are leveraged, it should not come as a surprise if their size (exit liquidity) could be large short term, with the ensuing selling pressure pushing prices down as these short-term traders exit the market.
Nevertheless, with traders out, the market will be left with investors coming to ride the bullishness that the ETF promises. This is because of capital inflow into the market as the institutions buy BTC. Specifically, the institutions will have the freedom to capitalize on institutional money looking for exposure to BTC, which already provides counter-exposure to the continually debased US Dollar (USD).
As such, the possible approval news giving large firms the go-ahead to market Bitcoin ETFs would allow financial advisors to finally get their clients some exposure. With demand present, prices are bound to go up.
1/2 Why #btc ETF is sell the news?— Marius Rupsys (@RupsysMarius) December 29, 2023
There are investors and traders.
Investors buy and hold. Traders trade short term.
Traders use leverage via futures and options to play themes, e.g. ETF.
Announcement day is liquidity event and many short term traders use it to exit in size.
Meanwhile, it is impossible to ignore the fact that pumpers have gone quiet of late, evidenced by the lull in the BTC market, so much so that Bitcoin price has been unable to overcome a weekly supply zone.
Where are the Spot BTC ETF pumpers gone ? Is a bit quiet lately !— David (@patato_ass) December 29, 2023
The pump must continue!
Amid fears of the sell-the-news situation, attention has shifted to altcoins, with Ethereum taking the lead, possibly because of the assumption that when BTC ETF is confirmed, the ETH ETF will certainly follow.
Everyone’s worried about “sell the news” on #BTC ETF approval— Kale Abe (@kale_abe) December 29, 2023
Dude, just buy #ETH and relax lol
You literally get all of the upside with none of the downside
When BTC ETF is confirmed it just means that ETH ETF is for sure COMING hence BULLISH
Not that hard
This explains the capital outflow from the Solana (SOL) market to the Ether market.
