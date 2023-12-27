Bitcoin ETF approval edges closer to reality as applicants submit amended ETF before December 29 deadline

- Grayscale Investment founder Barry Silbert steps down as CEO, succeeded by Mark Shifke.
- The deadline for submission of the amended Bitcoin ETF is December 29.
- The potential deadline for the US SEC deadline to approve or reject the first spot Bitcoin ETF is January 10, 2024.
Bitcoin ETF, or Exchange Traded Fund, has been the main driver of crypto markets since June 2023. So, we answered the top BTC ETF questions to help you prepare for a historic decision.
Daily Digest Market Movers: Bitcoin ETF news December 27
The latest update in the Bitcoin ETF approval is the shift in Grayscale Investment’s approach toward the settlements of ETFs. Grayscale was bent on keeping the ETF settlements “in-kind”, but after the US Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) latest announcement, the investment company has agreed to amend their ETF filing to accommodate a “cash” settlement.
Read more: Spot Bitcoin ETF may get rejected if filings do not reach SEC by new deadline
Grayscale Investments restructures ahead of Bitcoin ETF approval
- According to a December 26 Form 8-k filing, Grayscale Investments undergone underwent major board shifts as founder Barry Silbert and president Mark Murphy resigned from their director positions.
- The changes, effective January 1, 2024, see Mark Shifke, CFO of Silbert's DCG, taking the helm as chairman.
- New members Matthew Kummell and Edward McGee also join the board, signaling potential strategic adjustments for the crypto giant.
Read more: Grayscale bows to SEC’s spot Bitcoin ETF order while founder Barry Silbert resigns as Chairman
Understanding in-kind and cash settlements for Bitcoin ETF.
Investors holding a spot Bitcoin ETF can redeem it in two types – in-kind and cash.
With the first option, upon redemption, the investor receives the equivalent amount of Bitcoin directly into their crypto wallet. However, with the second option, the investor receives the cash equivalent of their shares' value at the redemption date.
While the former method grants direct ownership of the underlying asset to the investor, it requires managing a crypto wallet and necessitates a basic understanding of crypto-related security practices.
When is the Bitcoin ETF deadline?
There are two deadlines for ETF approval.
1. Bitcoin ETF Deadline for final amendments to spot Bitcoin ETF filings:
- This deadline is December 29, 2023.
- It was set by the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for applicants seeking approval for their spot Bitcoin ETF proposals.
- Any amendments submitted after this deadline wouldn't be considered in the initial wave of potential approvals in early January 2024.
2. Potential deadline for first approval of a spot Bitcoin ETF:
- This deadline is January 10, 2024.
- It marks the end of the statutory review period for the two first-in-line applications: Ark Investment Management's and 21Shares'.
- The SEC could either approve or reject these applications by this date or extend the review period further.
Read more: BlackRock plans to seed its spot Bitcoin ETF with $10 million; could launch shortly after approval
What is Bitcoin ETF?
A Bitcoin Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF) is a financial instrument that allows you to invest in Bitcoin indirectly, offering several advantages compared to directly owning the underlying digital asset BTC. This fund allows holders to buy and sell shares on traditional stock exchanges just like any other stock.
Why is Bitcoin ETF important?
There are several factors make Bitcoin ETFs significant:
- Accessibility: Due to the way cryptocurrencies work, purchasing and storing them is a hassle. But an ETF would sidestep these concerns and make Bitcoin investing easier and more accessible to a broader audience. It overcomes the need to set up a cryptocurrency exchange account or manage private keys, making it simpler for beginners and those unfamiliar with crypto.
- Regulation and Safety: The cryptocurrency sector is a relatively new space with fewer regulations. As a result, bad actors are dime a dozen, which is reflected in the number of hacks that occur. In 2022, $3.8 billion in cryptos were stolen, according to a Chainalysis report. However, with the approval of Bitcoin ETFs, the traditional financial regulations and protections will apply, adding an extra layer of security compared to unregulated crypto exchanges.
- Transparency: ETFs operate with higher transparency, revealing their underlying assets and holdings, unlike some aspects of the crypto market.
- Fractional Ownership: Unlike buying a whole Bitcoin, ETFs allow you to invest in smaller amounts, making it more affordable and flexible.
- Potential Market Expansion: Approval of a US spot Bitcoin ETF could significantly expand the crypto ETP market, attracting greater institutional investment and boosting Bitcoin's popularity.
Crypto ETF FAQs
What is an ETF?
An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF) is an investment vehicle or an index that tracks the price of an underlying asset. ETFs can not only track a single asset, but a group of assets and sectors. For example, a Bitcoin ETF tracks Bitcoin’s price. ETF is a tool used by investors to gain exposure to a certain asset.
Is Bitcoin futures ETF approved?
Yes. The first Bitcoin futures ETF in the US was approved by the US Securities & Exchange Commission in October 2021. A total of seven Bitcoin futures ETFs have been approved, with more than 20 still waiting for the regulator’s permission. The SEC says that the cryptocurrency industry is new and subject to manipulation, which is why it has been delaying crypto-related futures ETFs for the last few years.
Is Bitcoin spot ETF approved?
Bitcoin spot ETF has been approved outside the US, but the SEC is yet to approve one in the country. After BlackRock filed for a Bitcoin spot ETF on June 15, the interest surrounding crypto ETFs has been renewed. Grayscale – whose application for a Bitcoin spot ETF was initially rejected by the SEC – got a victory in court, forcing the US regulator to review its proposal again. The SEC’s loss in this lawsuit has fueled hopes that a Bitcoin spot ETF might be approved by the end of the year.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Crypto hack: Ethereum, Solana DeFi trading platform Thunder exploited for $239,000
The crypto market witnessed another hack before the year ended as trading platform Thunder confirmed an exploit on December 27. The DeFi protocol running on Ethereum, Solana, and other chains has been threatened by the exploiter of potentially deleting users’ private keys’ data, although the team denied the possibility, reassuring the safety of assets.
Bankrupt crypto companies FTX and Terra's tokens continue to tumble ahead of a bullish 2024
The crypto space had a bullish year, considering the total market capitalization grew by 117% year to date. During this time, many cryptocurrencies had a stellar run, such as Solana, Render, Avalanche, even Bitcoin. However, with the year coming to an end, a rather specific category of tokens seems to be falling into the bear's claws before 2024 begins.
Grayscale bows to SEC’s spot Bitcoin ETF order while founder Barry Silbert resigns as Chairman
Grayscale is inching closer to achieving its goal of converting its Bitcoin Trust into a spot BTC ETF. The asset manager has been continually holding meetings with the SEC and updating its filing to meet the regulatory body’s demand, and by the looks of it, Grayscale could be nearing readiness to re-launch its investment product.
Solana price nearly crashes 15% in 24 hours; analyst says not to expect a new ATH anytime soon
Solana price has been making a splash over the past few days overtaking Ripple and Binance Coin to become the fourth biggest cryptocurrency in the world. However, according to a popular analyst, SOL’s bull run will still not be enough for the altcoin to note an all-time high as the market has become significantly concentrated now.
Bitcoin: BTC readies for home run in 2024 with two bullish fundamentals on tap
Bitcoin (BTC) price has been bullish in 2023, scaling up as it tried to plough back the ground lost following the Terra (UST) and FTX crashes of the preceding year. The trajectory took shape in spite of it being an eventful year, with BTC riding the wave of macroeconomic as well as industry-related developments.