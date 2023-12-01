Spot Bitcoin ETF window set between January 5 and 10, expert says as SEC publishes proposed rule changes

- Bloomberg analysts James Seyffart says the window for spot BTC ETF approvals ranges between January 5 and 10, 2024.
- It comes after multiple days, which Seyffart believes were deliberate as the commission plans to approve all ETF applications at once.
- Meanwhile, Ric Edelman says financial advisors are waiting for spot Bitcoin ETF approval to provide BTC to clients.
Spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) have been a key catalyst in driving the markets, setting the tone for Bitcoin price and the rest of the market as capital overflows from the BTC market went to altcoins. Regardless, experts remain optimistic that an approval is still coming despite multiple delays.
Also Read: SEC delays Franklin Bitcoin ETF a month ahead of deadline; all ETFs could be approved together now
Spot Bitcoin ETF approval window now set between January 5 and 10
Spot BTC ETFs approval window had been set to a hard deadline of November 17, but the SEC broke past it without a word. Recent revelations from ETF specialist, James Seyffart, indicate that there may be a new hard deadline, set between January 5 and 10 next year. Notably, this is between five and six weeks out beginning press time.
Okay the window for potential spot #Bitcoin ETF approval is looking like its gonna be between Jan 5 & Jan 10 2024. I spoke with @thomasg_grizzle & @ScottW_Grizzle this morning and nailed this call. https://t.co/sOU950QlXj pic.twitter.com/y9JYdEpjNH— James Seyffart (@JSeyff) November 30, 2023
Seyffart, an ETF specialist with Bloomberg Intelligence, reaches this conclusion after determining that the deadline for Hashdex and Franklin Templeton to be somewhere around January 5 and 8, putting the window from January 5 and 10 where all the twelve spot BTC ETF filings can be approved.
This aligns with the date that Seyffart and colleague, Eric Balchunas, have been predicting for months, January 10. It also puts out any possibilities of an approval in December as the SEC’s move this week pushes the odds to 2024, with Seyffart and Balchunas still clinging to the 90% bets.
Financial advisors waiting for spot Bitcoin ETF approval to provide BTC to clients, Ric Edelman
Meanwhile, Ric Edelman, the founder of Edelman Financial Services, a $250 billion asset management firm, says financial advisors are waiting for spot BTC ETF approvals to come in so that they can begin providing BTC to clients.
Edelman had predicted a surge with spot BTC ETFS during an interview with Laura Shin, noting that up to 12% of advisors currently recommend Bitcoin, while 47% own the asset and embrace it as an innovative technology. With potential to “deliver outsized investment returns.” He also advised a cautious 1% portfolio allocation to crypto.
In his opinion, Bitcoin ownership among advisors adds to their credibility as clients tend to inquire whether BTC ownership is value addition, and an advisor would be better placed if they have actual exposure to the asset. In his words, “Advisors realize that they are having to deal with that conflict of owning Bitcoin but not recommending it for clients,” calling this a problem.
Out of the aforementioned 47% of advisors who own BTC, most of them are waiting for the spot BTC ETFs to become available so that they can provide this to their clients. This is in anticipation that every compliance department will approve the product.
Crypto ETF FAQs
What is an ETF?
An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF) is an investment vehicle or an index that tracks the price of an underlying asset. ETFs can not only track a single asset, but a group of assets and sectors. For example, a Bitcoin ETF tracks Bitcoin’s price. ETF is a tool used by investors to gain exposure to a certain asset.
Is Bitcoin futures ETF approved?
Yes. The first Bitcoin futures ETF in the US was approved by the US Securities & Exchange Commission in October 2021. A total of seven Bitcoin futures ETFs have been approved, with more than 20 still waiting for the regulator’s permission. The SEC says that the cryptocurrency industry is new and subject to manipulation, which is why it has been delaying crypto-related futures ETFs for the last few years.
Is Bitcoin spot ETF approved?
Bitcoin spot ETF has been approved outside the US, but the SEC is yet to approve one in the country. After BlackRock filed for a Bitcoin spot ETF on June 15, the interest surrounding crypto ETFs has been renewed. Grayscale – whose application for a Bitcoin spot ETF was initially rejected by the SEC – got a victory in court, forcing the US regulator to review its proposal again. The SEC’s loss in this lawsuit has fueled hopes that a Bitcoin spot ETF might be approved by the end of the year.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Ripple price has a chance to close November in style as SEC has XRP holders in speculative mode
Ripple could close the month of November in style and usher in December on a high note, depending on what November 30 brings. Currently, all eyes remain peeled on the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), with the financial regulator expected to hold a closed-door meeting on Thursday.
Spot Bitcoin ETF window set between January 5 and 10, expert says as SEC publishes proposed rule changes
Spot Bitcoin ETFs have been a key catalyst in driving the markets, setting the tone for Bitcoin price and the rest of the market as capital overflows from the BTC market went to altcoins. Despite delays, experts remain optimistic about the approval's arrival.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin Ethereum Ripple: Only major events will work for BTC
Bitcoin remains shy of $40,000, steadily edging toward this big target as the rally runs on fumes. There is no bullish fundamental to drive the market, save for speculation around spot BTC exchange-traded funds (ETFs).
Cosmos Price Prediction: ATOM eyes 10% gains amid chatter about a fork
Cosmos (ATOM) price is trading with a bullish bias despite a rejection from the $10.218 resistance level. The optimism comes on the back of chatter of a possible fork, expected to result in an airdrop, an outcome that would be effectively bullish for Cosmos Hub.
Three key BTC accumulation levels before ETF approval in January 2024
Bitcoin, from a high time-frame perspective, has been in an up-only trend since the start of 2023. BTC has ignored many sell signals due to the likelihood of an Exchange-Traded Fund approval. With the holidays around the corner, falling liquidity could see BTC discounted from its current level, hovering around the $37,000 region.