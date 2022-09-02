- Solana price printed a classical evening star pattern on the 2-week chart.
- The most recent bearish engulfing decline wiped out six weeks of uptrend gains.
- Invalidation of the bearish thesis is a breach above $48.42.
Solana price shows a strong bearish influence on higher time frames. Key levels have been identified as the invalidation level is vital.
Solana price hints at more decline
Solana price accomplished an impressive 85% countertrend rally to a high of $48.42 during the summer. Unfortunately, the bears stepped back with supreme strength, as the bears managed to breach the ascending trend line that provided support throughout the summertime bull run. As a result of the breach, the bears sealed the deal forging a 2-week closing candle at $20.41.
Solana price currently auctions at $32.29 as the bulls are struggling to showcase a retaliation. The newfound bearish engulfing candle attributed to a 35% decline, which wiped out six weeks of an uptrend for the Solana price.
SOL/USD 2-week chart
In addition to the loss of funds, the bearish candle is the final piece to an evening-star pattern. The classical trading pattern can be used to forecast lower targets. If the technicals are correct, the bears are likely in full control and an additional plummet into the $29 barrier is now on the table.
Invalidation of the bearish thesis is a breach above the shooting star high at $48.42. Investors should also remember that a breach above the invalidation could potentially induce a rally towards $120, resulting in a 200% increase from the current Solana price.
In the following video, our analysts deep dive into the price action of Solana, analyzing key levels of interest in the market - FXStreet Team
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC bears eye $17,500s if buyers do not step in here
Bitcoin price shows an ongoing consolidation as it hovers at the same level for the past six days with no signs of directional bias. A breakout from this tightening range could result in a bearish move that eyes a sweep of the sell-stop liquidity below recent lows.
Ethereum price turns into a battlefield with bulls trying to push higher
Ethereum (ETH) price is attempting to crack above a major moving average that, if it gives way, could open the door to a 20% rally back up to the August highs at $2000, with along the way $1,688.
Cardano price: Vasil hard fork and Robinhood listing prepare ADA for rally to $2
Robinhood announced Cardano’s listing on its exchange platform, fueling a bullish sentiment among ADA holders. Two key exchanges added support for Cardano ahead of a milestone event in the Ethereum-killer altcoin.
Shiba Inu plays ‘The Clash’: should bulls stay or should they go?
Shiba Inu (SHIB) price action is playing a famous song from the British band ‘The Clash,’ that most people probably know: “Should I stay or Should I go?”
Bitcoin: Bears eye $17,500s if buyers do not step in here
Bitcoin price shows an ongoing consolidation as it hovers at the same level for the past six days with no signs of directional bias. A breakout from this tightening range could result in a bearish move that eyes a sweep of the sell-stop liquidity below recent lows.