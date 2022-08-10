- Solana price is trading inside a symmetrical triangle with liquidity resting on either side of it.
- Although SOL came close to breaking out, it was rejected and pushed into two barriers, where it is likely to consolidate.
- A daily candlestick close below $38.22 will trigger a bearish breakout to $31.66.
Solana price shows a slow takeover of the bears after bulls managed to move the asset higher. Due to Bitcoin’s sudden sell-off, altcoins, including SOL, have taken a major hit. If the momentum does not sway in a particular direction, the so-called “Ethereum-killer” will possibly be stuck ranging within two barriers.
Solana price oscillates with no directional bias
Solana price has produced higher lows and lower highs, indicating a massive squeeze for SOL. However, the recent attempt to move higher set a lower high at $43.77 on August 8. Currently, the altcoin is trading between the $44.37 and $38.22 barriers.
Although there might be an attempt to partially recover the recent losses, the market is currently skewed toward bears. Therefore, investors should prepare for a Solana price consolidation between the aforementioned barriers followed by a breakdown of the $38.22 support level.
Doing this is likely to trigger a 17% crash in SOL, allowing it to revisit the $31.66 foothold. While this level will serve as support, there might be a sweep due to the liquidity resting below it. In a dire case, where this level is broken, Solana price might revisit the $24.52 weekly support level and, in the process, collect the sell-stop liquidity resting below the wicks formed between June 13 and June 19.
SOL/USDT 1-day chart
On the other hand, if Solana price manages to bounce off the $38.22 support level and breach the $47.43 hurdle, it will indicate a breakout and invalidate the bullish thesis. In such a case, SOL price could attempt to collect the buy-stop liquidity resting above the wicks formed between May 15 and May 31.
This development could see Solana price retest and perhaps sweep the $59.31 resistance level.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Crypto Sleeping Giants: Hedera Hashgraph price could shock the world
HBAR price shows a drop in volume amidst the current downtrend. Hedera Hashgraph has the potential to rally towards 2000%. Traders should keep the smart contract alternative token on their watchlists and consider a dollar cost average approach for investing.
Solana Price Prediction: How many hacked wallets does it take to spark a bull run?
Solana price continues to show mixed signals during the 2nd trading week of August. While several cryptocurrencies have displayed bullish vengeance, the centralized smart contract token has failed to reconquer losses experienced since May 12.
Is a 75% decline still possible for the Ethereum Classic price?
Ethereum Classic price rallied 100% between July 12 and July 24 before a short consolidation unfolded. After a few shallow days of sideways congestion, the Ethereum Classic price kicked off another 90% rally. Invalidation of the uptrend is dependent on $13 holding as support.
Ethereum Price Prediction: Get ready for a Wall Street discount
Ethereum price breaches target one at $1800, which was mentioned in July’s market bottom thesis. ETH price shows an influx of deposits on all exchanges. The midterm bullish forecasts are dependent on $1250 holding as support.
Bitcoin: If bulls lose control here, BTC could revisit $21,000
Bitcoin price shows an interesting setup that could reveal its next move. On closer inspection, its technicals support a bearish outlook for the leading crypto.