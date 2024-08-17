Solana ETF 19b-4 forms for VanEck and 21Shares are no longer visible on the CBOE website, leading to questions on whether applications were withdrawn.

Solana ETF applications were filed on July 8, exchange operator CBOE had addressed the rising investor interest in the product.

SOL hovers around $140 early on Saturday, erasing over 10% value in the last seven days.

Solana (SOL) Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) appear to have been removed from the website of exchange operator Chicago Board Options Exchange (CBOE). It remains unclear whether the applicants withdrew the ETF applications, since the documents are no longer visible on the website.

Solana hovers under $140 at the time of writing.

Solana ETF applications likely withdrawn, SOL hovers around $140

The CBOE website no longer has the Solana ETF forms 19b-4 for VanEck and 21Shares Solana ETFs, raising concerns among SOL traders. Document links are no longer visible on the website, leading crypto traders and analyst to ask the question in tweets on X (formerly Twitter).

Forms 19b-4 for VanEck and 21Shares Solana ETFs appear to have been removed from the CBOE website.



Documents SR-CboeBZX-2024-066 & SR-CboeBZX-2024-067 aren’t accessible anymore via direct link, and are no longer visible in BZX Pending Rule Changes.



Another interesting thing is… pic.twitter.com/t81kVGJ3uH — Summers (@SummersThings) August 16, 2024

Both ETF applications were filed on July 8, and if applications have been withdrawn it is could negatively impact the sentiment of traders. The social sentiment among traders is positive, per data from CFGI.io.

Solana dips under $140

Solana has traded sideways since mid-March per SOL/USDT daily chart. SOL trades under $140 at the time of writing. SOL is likely to erase nearly 13% value and dip to support at $121. This is a key level for the Ethereum competitor since this level has acted as resistance for over three months.

The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator shows negative underlying momentum in Solana price trend.

SOL/USDT daily chart

A daily candlestick close above $145 could invalidate the bearish thesis. SOL could make a comeback to the imbalance zone above $152.