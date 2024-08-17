- Solana ETF 19b-4 forms for VanEck and 21Shares are no longer visible on the CBOE website, leading to questions on whether applications were withdrawn.
- Solana ETF applications were filed on July 8, exchange operator CBOE had addressed the rising investor interest in the product.
- SOL hovers around $140 early on Saturday, erasing over 10% value in the last seven days.
Solana (SOL) Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) appear to have been removed from the website of exchange operator Chicago Board Options Exchange (CBOE). It remains unclear whether the applicants withdrew the ETF applications, since the documents are no longer visible on the website.
Solana hovers under $140 at the time of writing.
Solana ETF applications likely withdrawn, SOL hovers around $140
The CBOE website no longer has the Solana ETF forms 19b-4 for VanEck and 21Shares Solana ETFs, raising concerns among SOL traders. Document links are no longer visible on the website, leading crypto traders and analyst to ask the question in tweets on X (formerly Twitter).
Forms 19b-4 for VanEck and 21Shares Solana ETFs appear to have been removed from the CBOE website.— Summers (@SummersThings) August 16, 2024
Documents SR-CboeBZX-2024-066 & SR-CboeBZX-2024-067 aren’t accessible anymore via direct link, and are no longer visible in BZX Pending Rule Changes.
Another interesting thing is… pic.twitter.com/t81kVGJ3uH
Both ETF applications were filed on July 8, and if applications have been withdrawn it is could negatively impact the sentiment of traders. The social sentiment among traders is positive, per data from CFGI.io.
Solana dips under $140
Solana has traded sideways since mid-March per SOL/USDT daily chart. SOL trades under $140 at the time of writing. SOL is likely to erase nearly 13% value and dip to support at $121. This is a key level for the Ethereum competitor since this level has acted as resistance for over three months.
The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator shows negative underlying momentum in Solana price trend.
SOL/USDT daily chart
A daily candlestick close above $145 could invalidate the bearish thesis. SOL could make a comeback to the imbalance zone above $152.
Crypto ETF FAQs
An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF) is an investment vehicle or an index that tracks the price of an underlying asset. ETFs can not only track a single asset, but a group of assets and sectors. For example, a Bitcoin ETF tracks Bitcoin’s price. ETF is a tool used by investors to gain exposure to a certain asset.
Yes. The first Bitcoin futures ETF in the US was approved by the US Securities & Exchange Commission in October 2021. A total of seven Bitcoin futures ETFs have been approved, with more than 20 still waiting for the regulator’s permission. The SEC says that the cryptocurrency industry is new and subject to manipulation, which is why it has been delaying crypto-related futures ETFs for the last few years.
Bitcoin spot ETF has been approved outside the US, but the SEC is yet to approve one in the country. After BlackRock filed for a Bitcoin spot ETF on June 15, the interest surrounding crypto ETFs has been renewed. Grayscale – whose application for a Bitcoin spot ETF was initially rejected by the SEC – got a victory in court, forcing the US regulator to review its proposal again. The SEC’s loss in this lawsuit has fueled hopes that a Bitcoin spot ETF might be approved by the end of the year.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Ethereum's supply rises by over 210,000 ETH amid Vitalik Buterin's charity donation
Ethereum is down 0.7% on Thursday following three consecutive days of net inflows across ETH ETFs. Meanwhile, ETH's annual inflation rate has continued trending upward.
Uniswap unveils $2.5 million security pool for v4 upgrade amid most UNI coins held at loss
Uniswap has launched a $2.35 million prize pool for researchers to audit its upcoming v4 codebase. Uniswap v4 will introduce several new features, including on-chain limit orders and flash accounting.
FLOKI down following partnership with Premier League club Nottingham Forest
Floki Inu (FLOKI) is down 1.5% on Thursday after revealing its partnership with Premier League football club Nottingham Forest for the 2024/2025 football season.
Justin Sun stakes Ether with Lido, says TRON Protocol offers six times higher yield at nearly 25%
Justin Sun, founder of TRON and crypto expert compared the staking yield on Ethereum and TRON in a recent tweet. Sun stakes his Ethereum with Lido Protocol and earns a 4% yield on his holdings.
Bitcoin: Signs of weakness persist
Bitcoin (BTC) trades above $58,000 on Friday after after testing and failing to overcome the resistance level around $62,000 earlier in the week. The risk-on mood returned to markets this week, Marathon Digital added 4,141 BTC worth $249 million to its holdings and the US SEC approved a MicroStrategy leveraged ETF, potentially giving investors more exposure to Bitcoin.