Goldman Sachs, the seventh largest bank in the US, filed a 13F disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) on August 13, disclosing nearly $420 million invested in seven Bitcoin Exchange Traded Funds (ETF). At a time when crypto traders are looking for developments in the Solana and XRP ETFs, the news brings confidence in institutional capital inflow to crypto investment products.

Senior Bloomberg ETF analyst Eric Balchunas recently commented on the future of Solana ETFs, and crypto expert Matt Rosendin weighed in on XRP ETF.

Solana and XRP trade at key support levels at the time of writing.

Goldman Sachs discloses nearly $420 million in seven Bitcoin ETFs

After the market close on Tuesday, Goldman Sachs disclosed nearly $420 million investment in seven Bitcoin ETFs. According to the SEC filing, the bank holds:

$238.6 million iShares Bitcoin Trust (6,991,248 shares)

$79.5 million Fidelity Bitcoin ETF (1,516,302 shares)

$35.1 million Grayscale BTC (660,183 shares)

$56.1 million Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin (940,443 shares)

$8.3 million Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (253,961 shares)

$749,469 WisdomTree Bitcoin (11,773 shares)

$299,900 ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF (5,000 shares)

The bank’s position reflects a trend within institutions where the skepticism surrounding crypto investments has given way to acceptance among traditional firms.

Data from CoinShares shows that Solana and XRP fund flows attracted $4.5 million and $0.7 million in institutional investment the week of August 12, respectively. The year-to-date flows to Solana and XRP are $70 million and $21 million, respectively.

CoinShares fund flows

Experts weigh in on the prospects of Solana and XRP ETFs

Nate Geraci, Senior ETF analyst at Bloomberg, says approval of the ETF (referring to Solana ETF) depends on the outcome of the US Presidential election. Geraci commented on the thoughts of leading ETF attorney Jeremy Senderowicz on X.

Very interesting comments from leading ETF attorney Jeremy Senderowicz...



Says approval of ETF share class structure could hinge on upcoming election (something obviously discussed re: solana ETF, etc as well).



via @KathieOD_PI pic.twitter.com/b1wWRHP674 — Nate Geraci (@NateGeraci) August 13, 2024

Matt Rosendin, founder of CapSign, says the solution of an XRP ETF is the payment remittance firm Ripple selling XRP tokens Over-The-Counter to institutional investors on the XRPLedger.

The solution, in my estimation, is an XRP ETF that Ripple can sell OTC with institutions on the XRPL. This requires Ripple to have an ATS license to conduct those secondary sales. — Matt Rosendin (@MattRosendin) August 8, 2024

Brazil’s Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM) recently approved a Spot Solana ETF, fueling expectations of traders for a similar investment product in the US and UK.

Solana trades at $145, and XRP trades at $0.5768 at the time of writing.