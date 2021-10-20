- Solana price bounces off crucial support, negating any near-term bearish breakout concerns.
- Key resistance levels ahead must be broken to continue to new all-time highs.
- Bitcoin's momentum to benefit Solana price action.
Solana price is showing clear rejection by buyers to any threat of downside pressure. However, bulls have responded strongly to launch Solana away from nearby bearish breakout levels.
Solana price rejected lower, looks to continue prior bull market
Solana price found significant support within the $150 value area. The bottom of the bear flag, Tenkan-Sen, Kijun-Sen and the top of the Cloud (Senkou Span A) proved to be an area of support to strong for sellers to push through. Instead, that support has acted as a kind of springboard, launching Solana higher.
The momentum may be long-lasting as well. The Relative Strength Index remains in technical bear market conditions but is now crossing above the 55 level. If it moves higher and then crosses above 65, the Relative Strength Index may shift to bull market conditions. Adding to the likelihood of sustained bullish momentum are the Composite Index's neutral level and the Optex Bands' neutral condition. All of the oscillators factors give Solana price lots of room to run higher.
The critical level that Solana price must close at to confirm a sustained move higher is $173. A close at $173 could put the daily candlestick above the body of the last swing high on October 3rd, as well as position the Chikou Span into open space.
SOL/USDT Daily Ichimoku Chart
Buyers should always be cautious of any rug pull or black swan event that could negate the current bullish outlook. Any close that would put Solana price below the collection of support levels previously discussed and into the Cloud ($149) would invalidate all bullish bias.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Chainlink price ready to escape bandwidth, LINK bullish outbreak looks imminent
Chainlink (LINK) price has been range-trading for the past couple of sessions between $25 and $30. This comes after bulls picked up some Chainlink coins when bears tried to push price action back below the red descending trend line in the chart below.
SafeMoon price respects bullish pattern, targets $0.0000023
SafeMoon is telling quite a bullish story as bears try to break a key ascending trend line. Bulls are successfully matching their selling, and defending a bullish triangle pattern. Bulls are defending well, and it looks like SafeMoon price is ready for a pop back up.
Ethereum's Vitalik Buterin sold $1.8 million worth SHIH, DINU, KISHU, and BHIBA
Vitalik Buterin, the co-founder of Ethereum, sold several dog-themed cryptocurrencies and Dogecoin spin-offs yet again. Buterin's activities influenced a price drop in Baby Shiba tokens due to a lack of liquidity on decentralized exchanges like Uniswap.
Grayscale takes Stellar's XLM to top tier OTC desk as analysts expect prices to explode
XLM prepares for a breakout with latest updates in the ecosystem. The XLM ecosystem is focused on working for central bank digital currency projects. With new partnerships and updates in the XLM network, analysts expect the altcoin to break out.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.