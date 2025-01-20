- Solana’s price hovers around $263 on Monday after hitting a new all-time high of $295.83 the previous day.
- SOL’s Dex trading volume reaches a new all-time high of $27 billion, boosted by meme coins TRUMP and MELANIA.
- The technical outlook and on-chain metrics hint at rally continuation as SOL’s TVL and fees generated reach record levels.
Solana (SOL) price trades in the green around $263 on Monday after hitting a new all-time high of $295.83 the previous day. Artemis data shows that SOL’s Dex trading volume reached a new all-time high of $27 billion, boosted by meme coins TRUMP and MELANIA.
The technical outlook and on-chain metrics hint at a continuation of the rally as SOL’s Total Value Locked (TVL) and fees generated reach record levels.
Solana on-chain metrics reach record levels
Solana’s price marked a new all-time high of $295.83 on Sunday, reaching a total market capitalization of $140 billion on that day, according to CoinGecko.
Solana Market Capitalization chart. Source: CoinGecko
This rally was mostly fueled by the rise of meme coins like TRUMP and MELANIA on the Solana blockchain last week, which attracted many retail investors and contributed to the overall bullish sentiment. Artemis Terminal data shows that SOL Chain’s decentralized exchange (DEX) trading volume rose sixfold, from $4.5 billion million on Thursday to $27 billion on Sunday, the highest volume since its launch, further bolstering the platform’s bullish outlook.
Solana Dex trading volume. Source: Artemis Terminal.
In addition to the record volume of SOL’s Dex, crypto intelligence tracker DefiLlama data shows that Solana’s TVL increased from $10.11 billion on Monday to $14.24 billion on Sunday, the highest level since the platform’s launch.
This increase in TVL indicates growing activity and interest within the Solana ecosystem. It suggests that more users deposit or utilize assets within SOL-based protocols, adding credence to the bullish outlook.
Solana TVL chart. Source: DefiLlama
Furthermore, DefiLlama data shows that SOL generated $34.27 million in fees on Monday, a new all-time high on a daily basis, further bolstering the bullish outlook.
SOL daily fees generated chart. Source: DefiLlama
Solana’s technical outlook suggests a rally toward the $300 mark
Solana's price broke above a descending trendline (drawn by connecting multiple highs from the end of November) on Friday and rallied over 34% to reach a new all-time high of $295.83 on Sunday.
However, Sunday’s rise led to a sharp pullback, and SOL retested its daily support of $230. This level roughly coincides with the 50% Fibonacci retracement level (drawn from the January 13 low of $168.88 to Sunday’s high of $295.83) at $232.36, making it a key reversal zone. At the time of writing on Monday, Solana’s price rebounds, trading around $263.
If SOL continues its upward momentum, it could extend the rally to retest its Sunday all-time high of $295.83. A successful close above that level would extend an additional rally toward the psychologically important milestone of $300.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the daily chart reads 69, indicating bullish momentum. However, traders should remain cautious as it reaches overbought levels and the chances of a correction or a pullback increase. Another probable scenario is that the RSI remains above overbought levels and SOL continues to rally.
SOL/USDT daily chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Breaking: Bitcoin hits new all-time high, traders brace for market swings ahead of Trump inauguration
Bitcoin jumps to a new all-time high of $109,588 on Monday. Bitcoin open interest crosses $71 billion as crypto market heats up for Trump’s inauguration. Bitcoin volatility climbs to 73% and bullish sentiment suggest traders expect short-term market swings, position for upside.
Solana eyes $300 milestone as DEX volume hits $27 billion, boosted by meme coins TRUMP and MELANIA
Solana (SOL) price trades in the green around $263 on Monday after hitting a new all-time high of $295.83 the previous day. Artemis data shows that SOL’s Dex trading volume reached a new all-time high of $27 billion, boosted by meme coins TRUMP and MELANIA.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: BTC, ETH and XRP expect volatility ahead of Trump’s inauguration
Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) prices retest their key support level on Monday, with an eye on a rally ahead. At the same time, Ripple (XRP) continues its rally on Monday after breaking above its symmetrical triangle pattern last week.
Kraken team supports Senate in planning strategic Bitcoin reserve, ten states set to approve new legislation
In a post on Friday, Senator Cynthia Lummis disclosed a meeting held with members of the Kraken exchange team centered on the way forward for the potential US strategic Bitcoin reserve and crypto regulations.
Bitcoin: BTC rallies above $102,000 ahead of Trump’s inauguration
BTC's price continues to trade in the green, trading above $102,000 at the time of writing on Friday after rallying more than 7% this week. Recent US macroeconomic data released this week supported the rise of risky assets like BTC.
Trusted Broker Reviews for Smarter Trading
VERIFIED Discover in-depth reviews of reliable brokers. Compare features like spreads, leverage, and platforms. Find the perfect fit for your trading style, from CFDs to Forex pairs like EUR/USD and Gold.