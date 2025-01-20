Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: BTC, ETH and XRP expect volatility ahead of Trump’s inauguration

Bitcoin price retests its key support level of $100K after rallying more than 7% in the previous week.

Ethereum price finds support around its 200-day EMA at $3,125, eyeing a recovery ahead.

Ripple price continues its rally on Monday after breaking above its symmetrical triangle pattern last week.

Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) prices retest their key support level on Monday, with an eye on a rally ahead. At the same time, Ripple (XRP) continues its rally on Monday after breaking above its symmetrical triangle pattern last week.

Bitcoin price could resume rally if it holds above the $100K mark

Bitcoin price bounced after retesting its $90,000 support level at the start of the previous week and rallied 10.6% until Saturday. However, it faced rejection around the $106K level, declining 3.08% on Sunday, and retested its key support level at $100K. At the time of writing on Monday, it finds support around $100K and trades around $101,800.

If BTC’s $100K level holds as support, it could extend the rally to retest the December 17, 2024, all-time high of $108,353.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the daily chart reads 57, above its neutral level of 50, indicating a rise in bullish momentum. Additionally, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator flipped a bullish crossover on Wednesday, giving a buy signal and suggesting an uptrend.

BTC/USDT daily chart

However, if BTC faces a pullback and closes below the $100,000 support level, it could extend the decline to retest its next support level at $90,000.

Ethereum price eyes for recovery above 200-day EMA

Ethereum price retests its 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $3,125 on Sunday after declining more than 7% since the previous day. At the time of writing on Monday, it recovers slightly above around $3,276.

If the $3,125 EMA level holds, ETH could extend the recovery to test its daily resistance level at $3,730.

However, the RSI indicator on the daily chart reads 46, below its neutral level of 50, but points upwards, indicating weakness in bearish momentum. Additionally, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator is about to flip a bullish crossover. If the MACD line closes above the signal line, it would give a buy signal and suggest an uptrend.

ETH/USDT daily chart

On the other hand, if ETH closes below the 200-day EMA at $3,125, it could extend the decline to test its psychological importance level of $3,000.

Ripple bulls could aim for the symmetrical triangle target at $3.63

Ripple price retested its upper symmetrical triangle boundary at the start of the previous week and rallied 30.48% until Friday. However, it faced rejection around the $3.30 level on Saturday and declined 10.14% until Sunday. At the time of writing on Monday, it trades slightly above around $3.13.

If XRP continues its upward momentum, it could extend the rally to test its technical target obtained by this pattern, which would be $3.63.

The RSI indicator reads 65, above its neutral value of 50 and points upwards, indicating bullish momentum. Additionally, the MACD shows a bullish crossover, suggesting a continuation of an upward trend.

XRP/USDT daily chart

Conversely, if XRP closes below the $1.96 daily support level, it would extend the decline to retest its next support level at $1.40.