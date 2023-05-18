Solana captures new users as Bitcoin and Ethereum struggle

- Bitcoin and Ethereum have declined 7% and 12% over the past thirty days, plagued by high transaction fees.
- The Solana network has captured users from Bitcoin, Ethereum and other competitors.
- SOL price is attempting to recover from its April decline below the $25 level.
Solana (SOL), a decentralized scalable blockchain platform, witnessed a spike in the number of active and new addresses in May. SOL has recently captured large volumes of new users as prices of Bitcoin and Ethereum struggled to recover from their recent declines.
Solana adds large volumes of wallet addresses to its network
Solana, one of the largest competitors of the Ethereum network, has registered an increase in the number of new wallet addresses in its network. This is a significant development, since the metric represents the inflow of capital to Solana and implies that the asset captured new users.
Based on data from TheBlock, the number of new addresses on the Solana network has more than doubled in May so far from a 7-day moving average of 136.61K on May 1 to 298.31K on May 16.
Number of new addresses on the Solana network
To put this development into perspective, let’s look at the number of new addresses on a monthly basis. Until May 17, the number of new addresses already exceeds that of February, March and April. This implies that the Solana blockchain has consistently captured more users in the month of May, as competitors like Ethereum recently struggled with high transaction fees and outages.
Number of new addresses on the Solana network (monthly)
How Solana’s rising on-chain activity can fuel a price recovery
In May so far, Bitcoin and Ethereum prices have struggled to recoup their losses and support lines are being tested nearly on a daily basis. Solana price fell 8.6% this month so far, while Bitcoin and Ethereum prices declined 2.3% and 7%, respectively. Still, a spike in new addresses can be considered as a bullish sign for SOL.
Mid and lower market capitalization altcoins are also struggling due to their correlation with Bitcoin and broader market conditions. SOL price is currently attempting a recovery from its most recent pullback on April 18, when price nosedived below $25.
Solana price is in a downward trend that started in August 2022. The Ethereum-killer altcoin is testing resistance at its 10-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $20.99 and trading below the 50-day and 200-day EMAs at $21.59 and $24.41.
In its recovery, SOL price could face immediate resistance around 38.2% Fibonacci level at $23.44.
SOL/USD one-day price chart
A decline below the 23.6% Fibonacci level at $17.54 could invalidate the bullish thesis for Solana.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
