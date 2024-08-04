- Solana erased nearly 25% of its value in the past week, dropped to $140 low on August 4.
- A whistleblower alleged that bankrupt FTX exchange holds 8% of Solana supply in secret wallets, per news that surfaced on X.
- Solana-based meme coins suffer nearly 8% drop in market capitalization in the last 24 hours.
- Solana meme coins BOME, POPCAT, MEW, MUMU, SCF and GIGA observed double-digit decline in the last 24 hours.
Solana (SOL) and meme coins based on the Ethereum-alternative chain have suffered a steep correction in the past week. SOL wiped out nearly 25% of its value in the past seven days and dipped to a low of $140.
A whistleblower allegation has emerged on X, with several crypto analysts and influencers sharing the details of the statement made about FTX’s Solana holdings.
Anyone heard anything about this? Seeing some strange behavior in $SOL flows last day or so.— Baker (@Baker0x) August 1, 2024
Hoping this isn't real or my portfolio will be decimated. pic.twitter.com/p6yhCx4XDm
The allegations of secret Solana wallets of FTX that control 8% of the supply has resulted in uncertainty among traders. The sentiment among traders is of “extreme fear” or 21% on the CFGI.io Fear and Greed Index.
Solana and Solana-related meme coins suffer correction
Solana has suffered nearly 25% decline in its price in the past week. SOL trades at $142.20 at the time of writing, the Ethereum competitor is likely to extend its losses based on on-chain activity.
Solana’s social dominance is down to 3.48% from its peak above 12% in March 2024.
Social dominance vs. Solana price
The volume traded on the Solana chain is nearly a fifth of mid-March 2024. Shrinking volume and declining social dominance are two on-chain metrics that support a bearish thesis for the asset.
Solana volume vs. Solana price
Solana-related meme coins have noted a nearly 8% decline in their market capitalization, down to $6.588 billion on Sunday, at the time of writing.
Book of Meme (BOME), POPCAT (Popcat), Cat in a dogs world (MEW), Mumu the ball (MUMU), Smoking Chicken Fish (SCF) and Gigachad (GIGA) suffered a double-digit correction in their price on August 4, Sunday.
FTX whistleblower alleges bankrupt exchange has secret wallet, controls 8% supply
An image that surfaced on X and was shared by several crypto influencers and traders shows that a whistleblower has alleged that bankrupt crypto exchange FTX controls 8% of Solana supply through hidden wallets.
The whistleblower’s claim has no supporting evidence and the allegations have resulted in uncertainty and a negative sentiment among SOL traders and holders.
Unless the sentiment among traders improves or on-chain activity increases, it remains unclear whether Solana and Solana-based meme coins will recover from their recent decline.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
PEPE price poised for correction as whale takes profits
Pepe fell below a daily support level on Thursday and declined by 2.5% on Friday. On-chain data shows that holders are selling their assets and intensifying selling pressure, which could lower the frog-themed meme coin price in the coming days.
Cardano community digests DDoS attack on the network, ADA hovers below $0.40
Cardano developer Input Output Hong Kong (IOHK) dropped a video digesting the mid-July DDoS attack on the network with experts. The community defended against the attack, and transactions were processed at a slow pace during it.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Can BTC rebound from the recent market challenge?
Bitcoin’s price failed to close above $70,000 at the beginning of the week and dropped to $64,000 by Friday. Mt. Gox continues moving Bitcoin to exchanges for repayments to creditors while the Federal Open Market Committee decided to hold US interest rates steady.
Shiba Inu drops nearly 5% post fourth birthday celebration
Shiba Inu celebrates its fourth birthday. The dog-themed meme coin is the second-largest asset in the category, with a market capitalization of $8.94 billion. SHIB erased nearly 5% of its value on Friday, down to $0.000015 on August 1.
Bitcoin: Can BTC rebound from the recent market challenge?
Bitcoin’s (BTC) price failed to close above $70,000 at the beginning of the week and dropped to $64,000 by Friday. Mt. Gox continues moving Bitcoin to exchanges for repayments to creditors while the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) decided to hold US interest rates steady. US Senator Cynthia Lummis officially introduced the Bitcoin Act in the Senate, and Michael Saylor's MicroStrategy holds 226,500 Bitcoins, all resulting in a decline in Bitcoin's price this week.