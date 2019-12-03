SoftBank launches a card with a built-in crypto wallet

- The wallet will work as a traditional debit card with an in-built crypto wallet. It's currently available only in Japan.
- The SBC cards are expected to provide increased security and better accessibility compared to other existing wallets.
SoftBank, a multinational conglomerate holding firm, is launching its own SBC wallet card "SoftBank Card 3.0" The card will function like a traditional debit card and has a built-in crypto wallet. The card has been created through collaboration with a wallet development company named Dynamics. In comparison to traditional wallets, the SBC cards are expected to provide increased security and better accessibility.
Having their own encryption system, the cards can perform both hot and cold wallet functions. These cards are supported by an application that comes with the “legal currency storage function, credit card function and electronic payment service.” Thanks to these features, the time taken for block confirmations while performing digital currency transactions are eliminated.
The announcement stated:
In the version of Softbank Card 3.0, the Wi-Fi function, the fiat and digital currency switching buttons, and the information display screen are integrated. In the Wi-Fi module, the SBC implements a hot wallet when the Wi-Fi function is turned on, and a cold wallet when the Wi-Fi is turned off.
The latest SBC wallet card is presently available only in Japan where it's making a push with 10,000 stores. The card is also expected to be released in other countries including the US.
SBC Wallet Cards have received strong support from well-known local agents, and a payment system for 10,000 stores in Japan has recently been opened, and will be available in the United States, Southeast Asia, South Korea and Dubai. With the SBC Wallet Cards, the Softbank team is making a big break in the blockchain payment arena.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
BTC/USD Technical Analysis: Bollinger Bands highlight the volatility trap
Over the last two days, the price of BTC/USD has consolidated into a very tight range between 7,161.94 and 7,469.60 The Bollinger Band overlay is showing that there is a serious contraction by the good news is that normally means there is a breakout on the way.
Ripple Technical Analysis: XRP/USD manages to hold the 0.22 level
Ripple is still recovering from the massive price fall on the higher timeframes. The bulls heavily defended the 0.20 level and now the price has managed to settle at 0.22. The daily candles are still looking bearish but on the hourly chart, the price has ...
SoftBank launches a card with a built-in crypto wallet
SoftBank, a multinational conglomerate holding firm, is launching its own SBC wallet card "SoftBank Card 3.0" The card will function like a traditional debit card and has a built-in crypto wallet. The card has been created through ...
Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH/USD settles in a new range
ETH/USD dropped from a seven-week range at the end of November. A sustainable move below $159.30 took the coin to a new tight channel limited by $158.00 on the upside and $132.00 on the downside.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Black Friday injects some volatility into the market
Whether the market has reached the bottom, or more sell-off is in store, the time and the illiquid holiday markets will tell.