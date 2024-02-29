- Polygon price has been hovering below the $1 psychological level for nearly a year.
- MATIC has already flipped the $0.941 resistance level and is eyeing a breakout.
- Investors can expect the Layer 2 token to tag the range high at $1.56 in the long run.
MATIC price could be due for a major rally in the coming weeks for two main reasons: the circulating supply of Polygon’s token is now at 100%, and it is an Ethereum Layer 2 solution, which plays into the ongoing positive narrative for all Ethereum-related entities.
Read more: Polygon inflation ends, MATIC price primed for explosive growth?
Polygon’s likely to come into the spotlight
Polygon’s fundamentals are looking strong for the following reasons.
- Zero Inflation: Polygon’s vesting contract spat out the last 273 million MATIC tokens last week, which effectively means no more inflation.
- Narrative: Additionally, Uniswap’s fee switch announcement has supercharged Ethereum ecosystem tokens, which are noticing massive rallies. Given Polygon’s main selling point is that it is Ethereum’s Layer 2 scaling solution, this is rubbing off on MATIC.
While these two are the main reasons why MATIC price could shoot up, here are two more reasons:
- Reduced selling pressure: The now-defunct Celsius sold the last of its $50 million worth of MATIC tokens in January.
- Restructuring: The change in Polygon’s MATIC token name to POL is also lined up for Q2 of 2024 in the Polygon 2.0 initiative. This development could improve Polygon's social scores and make them more relevant.
- ZK narrative: Additionally, the Zero-Knowledge narrative that began in Q4, 2023 could likely make a comeback in 2024 as Polygon upgrades its Proof-of-Stake (POS) chain to zkEVM (Ethereum Virtual Machine).
- Airdrop: Lastly, POL stakers could have an opportunity to get selected for a potential airdrop, quite similar to what occurred with the recently launched Celestia’s TIA token.
Considering the above, MATIC price seems primed for a bull rally from a fundamental perspective. The altcoin is at a critical juncture, clearing it could trigger a massive rally.
Also read: Uniswap fee distribution incentive could bode well for Ethereum-based tokens
MATIC price primed for a bull run
MATIC price has recently flipped above the $0.315 to $1.56 range’s midpoint at $0.941 and turned it into a support floor. This development comes as the weekly Relative Strength Index solidifies itself above the mean level. Considering that the Awesome Oscillator is also comfortably sitting above the zero level, it suggests a dominance in bullish momentum from a high time-frame perspective.
This week’s candlestick close is very key for MATIC price. If the altcoin manages to produce a decisive close above $1.000, it would signal the start of a massive move to the upside.
The first target would be $1.170, following which Polygon bulls could propel the altcoin to retest the range high at $1.560. This move would constitute a 50% ascent from the current position of $0.999.
MATIC/USDT 1-week chart
On the other hand, if MATIC price fails to close above $1.000 and slips below $0.941, it would signal a weakness in the crypto markets. In such a case, the altcoin could revisit the $0.906 level, where buyers could begin to buy the dip.
A weekly candlestick close below $0.762 would invalidate the bullish thesis by producing a lower low.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin price rally not likely over as institutions deplete BTC OTC supply
Bitcoin (BTC) price could cover more ground north as the BTC wells among over-the-counter (OTC) desks run dry. This is likely to see institutions look to public exchanges, with the resulting buying pressure likely to provide tailwinds for the pioneer cryptocurrency.
SEC approval of spot BTC ETFs was Bitcoin IPO, says expert
Bitcoin (BTC) price exploded to an intraday high of $64,000 on Wednesday before a quick retraction. Reports circulated that over-the-counter (OTC) BTC supplies depleted, which could compel institutions to switch to public exchanges as an alternative source of Bitcoin.
Coinbase exchange notes progress amid ongoing downtime
BTC soared to an intraday high of $64,000 before a quick correction. Amid excessive trading, Coinbase exchange crashed with users reporting zero balance. Coinbase acknowledged the incident, committing to resolve the matter.
Bitcoin shatters $63,000 as Jim Cramer posses a rhetoric on BTC value for mankind
Bitcoin (BTC) price has shattered past the $63,000 threshold, with the bulls not showing any signs of stopping. The upside potential remains alive, with BTC now eyeing $65,000.
Bitcoin: BTC likely to correct to $50,000 soon
Bitcoin price has formed a potential top signal that forecasts a sell-off. The weekly chart also points to a bearish divergence, which adds credence to the bearish outlook. Investors can expect BTC to consolidate between the $52,062 to $45,160 levels.