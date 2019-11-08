Silk road narcotics sellers pleads guilty to laundering close to $20 million with Bitcoin

A man has pleaded guilty to using Silk Road to sell drugs.

Hugh Haney is said to have received nearly 4,000 Bitcoin via Silk road-linked accounts.

Prosecutors with the Southern District of New York announced that a man has pleaded guilty to charges that he laundered $19 million in profit through Silk Road, with the use of Bitcoin (BTC)

Silk Road was previously a dark market heavily used as a drug marketplace, which was a haven for its Bitcoin-accepting vendors.

Hugh Haney was accused of laundering close to $20 million using Bitcoin in early 2018.

He was one of the sellers who used the marketplace, with prosecutors noting that Haney was a “high-ranking member” of a narcotics outfit known as Pharmville, and is said to have received nearly 4,000 bitcoin from Silk Road-linked accounts through February 2012.