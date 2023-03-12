Shytoshi Kusama announces launch of highly anticipated Shibarium public beta: What to expect from SHIB?

- Shiba Inu layer-2 scaling solution Shibarium’s public beta is live in testnet form, dubbed puppynet.
- When Shibarium beta test is complete, the platform will open the ecosystem to custom tokens that can be traded using BONE to pay gas fees.
- Shiba Inu price made a comeback above the $0.00001034 level since lead developer Shytoshi Kusama’s announcement.
Shytoshi Kusama, the lead developer of the second largest meme coin by market capitalization announced the launch of the public beta of the layer-2 scaling solution. Shiba Inu price started a recovery post the announcement of Shibarium’s launch.
Also read: Dogecoin, Shiba Inu and Dogelon Mars continue bleeding as crypto market braces itself for FTX-like collapse
Shiba Inu scaling solution Shibarium public beta is live
Shiba Inu community’s long-awaited layer-2 scaling solution Shibarium’s public beta is live now. Lead developer Shytoshi Kusama announced the launch of the testnet for early users.
Introducing the Shibarium Early Public Beta! Find out about it, see the #shibthemetaverse WAGMI Temple area, and a a stop to the Ryoshi FUD here in this blog post. https://t.co/Dr3tAGl9PG— Shytoshi Kusama™ (@ShytoshiKusama) March 11, 2023
The early beta testnet is called the puppynet and Kusama describes the scaling solution as a layer-2 blockchain that allows anyone to build dApps, integrate into in-real life businesses, and power projects with it. Shibarium is low cost, burns SHIB in the process, and is being adjusted as the beta test continues over the next few months.
Kusama shared a few key pointers with the SHIB army in the official blog post. Since SHIB token burn depends on the transactions in the network, the community can refer to the burnt SHIB chart on the burn portal. This is a part of the beta test for the scaling solution.
All tokens on puppynet are NOT REAL. Kusama warned users against using their Shiba inu on the tokens. Since projects can apply to be part of the testnet, the lead developer was candid in stating that many projects may not survive and users should Do Your Own Research (DYOR).
Shibarium testenet launch: Will it catalyze SHIB recovery or is it a sell-the-news event?
Following the announcement of the public beta, Shiba Inu price made a comeback above the $0.00001034 level, wiping out its recent losses. The meme coin has bullish potential and SHIB could begin its recovery. However, there are a large number of factors influencing crypto prices and sentiment among holders, including but not limited to the Silicon Valley Bank collapse, Silvergate FUD and inflationary pressures.
Find out more about it here: How contagious is Circle’s USDC contagion: Will US Fed bail out crypto-friendly banks?
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC liquidates $300 million positions as it slips below $20,000, is the crash done?
Bitcoin price witnessed a steep correction that has knocked it below a key psychological level. The massive sell-off caused $303 million worth of liquidations in the last 24 hours as traders were caught off guard.
Bitcoin miners join the selling spree, is $17,000 next for BTC price?
Bitcoin miners have been intensively reducing their BTC reserves. This is one of the factors driving the asset’s price lower. Sale of Bitcoin by miners has increased the selling pressure on BTC.
Ocean Protocol Price Prediction: OCEAN kickstarts a 61% crash
Ocean Protocol (OCEAN) price took to an uptrend in early February, rising significantly during the first week before profit-takers interrupted the rally.
Can Justin Sun's $100 million save Huobi exchange from FTX's fate?
Justin Sun, advisor to Huobi and founder of TRON addressed user concerns on the flash crash of exchange’s native token HT. Sun blamed market behavior and leveraged liquidation for Huobi Token’s 93% flash crash on Thursday.
Bitcoin: BTC liquidates $300 million positions as it slips below $20,000, is the crash done?
Bitcoin price witnessed a steep correction that has knocked it below a key psychological level. The massive sell-off caused $303 million worth of liquidations in the last 24 hours as traders were caught off guard. But the long-term outlook shows that BTC is right where it should be. There is a chance for a recovery rally to originate, but investors should not hold their breath.