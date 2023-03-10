Dogecoin, Shiba Inu and Dogelon Mars continue bleeding as crypto market braces itself for FTX-like collapse

Share:

Shiba-Inu-themed meme coins Dogecoin, Shiba Inu and Dogelon Mars yielded nearly 10% losses for holders since Thursday.

Meme coin prices nosedived alongside Bitcoin, Ethereum and other altcoins with the ongoing uncertainty in the crypto market.

Based on data from crypto intelligence tracker, Shiba Inu supply on exchanges increased consistently, hitting a peak on Wednesday.

Shiba-Inu-themed meme coins Dogecoin (DOGE), Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Dogelon Mars (ELON) are bleeding alongside large market capitalization assets like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Amidst the rising uncertainty with the voluntary liquidation of crypto-friendly Silvergate bank and macroeconomic outlook, the overall crypto market cap has declined to $946 billion.

Dogecoin, Shiba Inu and meme coins crumble in crypto market bloodbath

The total market capitalization of meme coins has taken a hit, plummeting to $15.6 billion. DOGE, SHIB and ELON have yielded nearly 10% losses for holders since Thursday. The two largest meme coins by market cap, Dogecoin and Shiba Inu registered double-digit losses of 20.7% and 18.5% over the past week, respectively.

The ongoing Fear, Uncertainty and Doubt (FUD) in crypto has been triggered by a combination of factors, including but not limited to crypto-friendly bank Silvergate’s voluntary liquidation, macroeconomic uncertainty, and increasing selling pressure on Bitcoin, Ethereum and altcoins from mass sell-off by institutional investors and whales.

According to data from CoinGecko, meme coin market cap nosedived alongside the total market cap of crypto. Both the cryptocurrencies registered double-digit losses in the last seven days and were among the worst-performing cryptos in the market.

Should traders gear up for FTX-like crypto bloodbath?

With Bitcoin price below the key psychological level of $20,000 for the first time in nearly two months. The contagion spread to altcoins and meme coins. According to data from crypto intelligence tracker Sanitment, the supply of Shiba Inu tokens on exchanges increased steadily over the past week, hitting a peak on March 8.

Whales and retail investors are shedding their meme coin holdings and exchanging SHIB for stablecoins or fiat. Interestingly, over the same time period, whale transaction count nearly doubled. This implies the sell-off was induced both by whales dumping their SHIB holdings and the spreading contagion.

Shiba Inu supply on exchanges and whale transaction count on Santiment

Dogecoin witnessed a similar scenario where large wallet investor transaction count climbed alongside DOGE price decline.

Dogecoin whale transaction count

Shiba Inu holders are awaiting the launch of Shibarium, the layer-2 scaling solution’s public beta. Shytoshi Kusama, the lead developer of the project announced that the beta release is scheduled to occur this week.

The launch of Shibarium’s public beta could bring relief to SHIB holders and alleviate the negative sentiment among market participants.