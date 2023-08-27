Solana total value locked and transactions recover, likely to catalyze SOL price recovery

Share:

Solana network’s total value of assets locked in the blockchain, climbed 50% since the beginning of 2023.

The volume of transactions on the SOL blockchain has climbed consistently since the FTX debacle in November 2022.

SOL price is currently in a downward trend that started mid-July 2023.

Solana, one of Ethereum network’s competitors, witnessed a 50% increase in the total volume of assets locked (TVL) on its blockchain. Solana’s TVL climbed from 205.11 million to 309.32 million since the beginning of 2023.

SOL blockchain has observed a spike in the volume of transactions on Solana, making a recovery since the FTX debacle of November 2022.

Solana bullish metrics point at likely SOL price recovery

Ethereum-alternative blockchain, Solana, is on track to recover its price with the bullish metrics, the total volume of assets locked in the blockchain and the volume of transactions on the SOL chain.

Based on data from crypto intelligence tracker, DeFiLlama, there is a consistent increase in both metrics, TVL and transactions, while SOL price attempts recovery.

TVL, Transactions and users as seen on DeFiLlama

SOL price started a downward trend in mid-July 2023, declining from $32.12 (July 14) to $20.62, at the time of writing. While the altcoin has yielded 5.8% losses for holders over the past week, SOL price is likely to begin its recovery with the bullish metrics, acting as a catalyst.

The bankruptcy of the FTX exchange in November 2022, resulted in a steep decline in both TVL and the price of the altcoin. Solana was associated with bankrupt FTX’s founder Samuel Bankman-Fried, and suffered a price drop in the following months. While traders await SOL price recovery, the altcoin’s price is up 106.92%, year till date.