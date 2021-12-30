Shiba Inu teases explosive surprise in 2022, tussle between bulls and bears rages on

Shiba Inu revealed details of its 2022 burn roadmap earlier today, as developers teased a surprise for holders.

The team behind Shiba Inu is working on the development of ShibaSwap v2 portal, fueling a bullish narrative for the token’s price.

The number of Shiba Inu holders crossed 1.1 million, hitting a new milestone.

Shiba Inu whale wallet transactions recently doubled, the memecoin’s price could recover from the recent crash.

The Shiba-Inu-themed cryptocurrency is on track for an upgrade on its decentralized exchange. The token’s price is in an area of interest, and analysts are eyeing a comeback from the recent price drop.

Shiba Inu gears up for massive recovery in 2022

Analysis by crypto data tracker WhaleStats reveals that Shiba Inu is the second-largest holding among Ethereum whales in terms of dollar value. There is a 10% spike in large transactions, where more than $100,000 in Shiba Inu is transferred.

@BitQueenBR, a crypto analyst and trader believes once Shiba Inu price flips resistance at $0.00003758, it could break into an uptrend.

Liking the pattern $SHIB is printing on lower timeframes. Bullish consolidation below resistance. Once we break and flip the resistance level a 45% move towards next point of resistance gives a nice entry. pic.twitter.com/YEPD1kNmOn — BitQueenBR (@BitQueenBR) December 26, 2021

FXStreet analysts have evaluated Shiba Inu price trend and predicted that the memecoin needs to break past $0.00004 to go ballistic.