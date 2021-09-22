Shiba Inu is the most popular crypto on Twitter, ahead of Uniswap, Polkadot and Solana

Dogecoin killer Shiba Inu now has over 908,000 followers on Twitter.

ShibaSwap, Shiba-Inu's decentralized exchange, likely to launch another token.

Shiba Inu holders continue petitioning for Robinhood to list SHIB, gather over 184,000 signatures.

Shiba Inu has gained increasing popularity on social media. The dominance of the meme coin on Twitter has increased over the past eight weeks.

Shiba Inu crosses 900,000 followers on Twitter, becomes one of the most popular cryptocurrencies

Shiba Inu, started as a meme token, gained popularity as a “Dogecoin killer”. The token now has a market capitalization of $3.5 billion and announced earlier today that it crossed 900,000 followers on Twitter.

Shiba Inu has now overtaken other cryptocurrencies in the top ten, including Solana, Polkadot and Uniswap, in social media dominance. The SHIB community is now anticipating the listing of the meme token on Robinhood, the commission-free exchange.

The petition for the token’s listing has now received 184,700 signatures from the community.

SHIB has experienced an enormous spike in popularity on Twitter. It has surpassed Uniswap with 631,000, Solana with 622,800 and Litecoin with 768,200 followers.

Social media dominance has not triggered a bull run yet. However, analysts expect the memetoken to break out.

Shiba Inu is now teasing a new development on its decentralized exchange, ShibaSwap. The token’s ecosystem has three cryptocurrencies: BONE, LEASH and SHIB. There is a possibility of another token getting added to the ecosystem.

FXStreet analysts expect SHIB price to rebound and target $0.00000900.