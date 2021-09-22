Shiba Inu is the most popular crypto on Twitter, ahead of Uniswap, Polkadot and Solana

- Dogecoin killer Shiba Inu now has over 908,000 followers on Twitter.
- ShibaSwap, Shiba-Inu's decentralized exchange, likely to launch another token.
- Shiba Inu holders continue petitioning for Robinhood to list SHIB, gather over 184,000 signatures.
Shiba Inu has gained increasing popularity on social media. The dominance of the meme coin on Twitter has increased over the past eight weeks.
Shiba Inu crosses 900,000 followers on Twitter, becomes one of the most popular cryptocurrencies
Shiba Inu, started as a meme token, gained popularity as a “Dogecoin killer”. The token now has a market capitalization of $3.5 billion and announced earlier today that it crossed 900,000 followers on Twitter.
Thank you! #ShibArmy, we have reached 900K Followers on Twitter! Woof! $SHIB $LEASH $BONE #UseShibaSwap pic.twitter.com/k1SlVZDXfm— Shib (@Shibtoken) September 20, 2021
Shiba Inu has now overtaken other cryptocurrencies in the top ten, including Solana, Polkadot and Uniswap, in social media dominance. The SHIB community is now anticipating the listing of the meme token on Robinhood, the commission-free exchange.
The petition for the token’s listing has now received 184,700 signatures from the community.
184,700+ people have signed the petition for @RobinhoodApp to add $SHIB https://t.co/ko6E63dCHZ— Shiba Inu (@ShibaArchives) September 22, 2021
SHIB has experienced an enormous spike in popularity on Twitter. It has surpassed Uniswap with 631,000, Solana with 622,800 and Litecoin with 768,200 followers.
Social media dominance has not triggered a bull run yet. However, analysts expect the memetoken to break out.
Shiba Inu is now teasing a new development on its decentralized exchange, ShibaSwap. The token’s ecosystem has three cryptocurrencies: BONE, LEASH and SHIB. There is a possibility of another token getting added to the ecosystem.
ShibaSwap— Shib (@Shibtoken) September 19, 2021
└ $SHIB
└ $LEASH
└ $BONE
└_____
FXStreet analysts expect SHIB price to rebound and target $0.00000900.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
XRP price bound for another dip before 40% rebound
Ripple (XRP) price could not withstand the correction that has gone through the cryptocurrencies this week. Several significant cryptocurrencies and alt-currencies were on the downside, with prices retreating to fundamental support levels.
Cardano Price Prediction: ADA bulls saved by historical $1.89 support level
Cardano (ADA) price has been on a downward trajectory since the beginning of this week after ADA twice broke a supporting ascending trend line. With those two supportive elements so close to each other, sellers had two excellent entries to play out their short positions.
SafeMoon prices hints at bullish outlook with a 30% potential
SafeMoon price experienced a massive downswing over the past month and has finally revealed an optimistic outlook. This development could see SAFEMOON rally and set up a temporary swing high.
Dogecoin among top choice for AMC crypto payments
AMC Theatres recently announced that the theatre chain would start accepting Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and Bitcoin Cash by the end of 2021.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.