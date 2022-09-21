- Shiba Inu price has lost 25% of market value this month.
- SHIBA price has lost support from both the 8-day exponential and 21-day simple moving averages.
- Invalidation of the bearish thesis can occur if the bulls produce a daily settlement above $0.00001131.
Shiba Inu price shows a steepening decline as the weeks progress. A sweep of the summertime lows is possible.
Shiba Inu price is picking up momentum
Shiba Inu price is down 25% since the high at $0.00001395 was established during the first week of September. The bears have been trotting south, forging a progressively steeper decline as the weeks have progressed.
Shiba Inu price currently auctions at $0.00001062. The notorious meme coin has been suppressed into a previous accumulation zone before the late summer rally. Based on Wyckoff's methodology, the dog has gone too far. A sweep-the-lows event targeting the June 18 swing low could be underway in the coming days. Such a move would result in a further 30% decline.
SHIB USDT 2-Day Chart
The Volume Profile Indicator compounds the developing bearish thesis as the bulls have yet to retaliate with equal force in terms of transactions and price action compared to the red days within the trend. Additionally, the bulls have lost support from the 8-day exponential and 21-day simple moving average, which could be the catalyst to a penny-from-Eiffel style decline.
Invalidation of the bearish thesis can occur if the bulls re-hurdle and stay above the 8-day exponential moving average currently positioned at $0.00001131. In doing so, a countertrend pullback could occur, targeting previous support zones at $0.00001200, resulting in a 12% increase from the current Shiba Inu price.
In the following video, our analysts deep dive into the price action of Shiba Inu, analyzing key levels of interest in the market. -FXStreet Team
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
