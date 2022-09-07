- Shiba Inu Price breached the ascending parallel channel that has provided support all summer.
- SHIB saw an influx of dormant tokens pour into the market last week.
- Invalidation of the bearish thesis is a breach above $0.00001743.
Shiba Inu price is showing concerning technicals that confound recent bearish on-chain metrics. A sweep-the-lows event could occur in the coming weeks.
Shiba Inu price is showing bad signs
Shiba Inu price currently auctions at $0.00001214 as the bulls are trying to defend their post near the $0.00001200 level on intra-hour time frames. On August 26, investors witnessed the first concerning signal as the bears forged a daily closing candle below the ascending trend channel. The breach came at a unique time for SHIB as an influx of dormant tokens had resurfaced on the market.
A week later, on August 4, the bulls went for a retest of the ascending barrier while dually colliding with the 21-day simple moving average (SMA). The SMA ultimately rejected re-entry of the ascending trend near the $0.00001300 zone. The Shiba Inu price has fallen two consecutive days in a row and is now consolidating as investors anticipate another decline.
SHIB USDT
If market conditions are genuinely bearish the first target for SHIB shorters is the July 15 low at $0.00000976. If the bulls do not step in to provide support at the mid July level, all of summer’s countertrend rally could get wiped, with bearish targets near $0.00000700. Such a decline would result in a 40% decline from the current Shiba Inu price.
Invalidation of the downtrend scenario is contingent upon the ascending trend remaining as a rejective border for countertrend bulls. The current price is $0.00001420 but subject to incline as time progresses. If the bulls can hurdle the ascending boundary, they could rally as high as $0.00001800, resulting in a 40% increase from the current SHIB price.
In the following video, our analysts deep dive into the price action of Shiba Inu, analyzing key levels of interest in the market. -FXStreet Team
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
