- Shiba Inu price compression leads to price expansion of 40% from the August 6 close to the August 8 high.
- SHIB is currently holding the tactically important 50-day simple moving average (SMA).
- The meme token remains locked in a descending parallel channel, despite burst higher.
Shiba Inu price paralyzation from July 22 to August 6 generated a lot of doubt and relative uncertainty. Still, SHIB broke the silence with a 23.30% gain on August 7, claiming the 50-day SMA for the first time since July 7. The development is more than a technical event and has positioned the cryptocurrency for a potentially better outcome if it can reconcile the resistance formed by the upper line of the descending parallel channel.
Shiba Inu price adds an exclamation point after patience
Shiba Inu price closed last week with a gain of 15.53%, marking the best weekly return since the beginning of May and removing SHIB from the threat of a new correction low that had dominated since July 22.
A big result of the Shiba Inu price action from July 22 to August 6 was the compression of the Bollinger Bands to a very tight range that often precedes a significant move, and that was the case this time. Importantly, it had been projected by previous FXStreet posts on SHIB.
The close above the 50-day SMA on August 7 triggered the buy signal for Shiba Inu price and the bullish narrative. It has opened up new possibilities for SHIB, including the breakout from the upper line of the descending parallel channel, now at $0.00000794, a test of the June 29 high of $0.00000962 and a march to the May 24 and May 20 highs at $0.00001214 and $0.00001204, respectively.
A Shiba Inu price rally to $0.00001214 would reward SHIB investors with a 56.00% gain from August 7 close above the 50-day SMA.
SHIB/USD daily chart
The SHIB forecast for new frontiers on the upside would be disrupted by a daily close below the 50-day SMA at $0.00000715. It would introduce the probability of a test of the May 19 low of $0.00000607, a level that guided Shiba Inu price from July 22 to August 6.
A SHIB daily close below the May 19 low assigns attention to the midline of the descending parallel channel at $0.00000556 and then the June 12 low of $0.00000550. Any further weakness targets the channel’s lower line, now at $0.00000317.
Shiba Inu price was not actionable below the 50-day SMA. It was necessary to confirm interest in the cryptocurrency, which occurred over the weekend, rewarding patient market operators. Now SHIB investors can pursue the upside with the potential of reaching new bullish frontiers.
Here, FXStreet's analysts evaluate where SHIB could be heading next as it looks primed for a 70% rally.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Four reasons why MATIC price will skyrocket by nearly 100%
MATIC price experienced exponential growth during the 2021 bull run. However, as Bitcoin and the cryptocurrency market collapsed, so did the market value of Polygon. From July 20 to August 8, MATIC witnessed another relatively minor yet exponential increase of a larger move.
Dogecoin and Shiba Inu are on the rise and experts predict bigger gains by the end of 2021
Dogecoin and Shiba Inu coin have posted double-digit gains over the weekend as trader sentiment on memecoins turns bullish. Luke Martin, host of "The Coinist" podcast, shares a bullish outlook on DOGE in a recent tweet. Experts predict that Dogecoin could be worth $0.42 by the end of 2021.
Ethereum Classic at risk of 17% decline
Ethereum Classic price is currently retracing after failing to breach the trading range’s swing high successfully. The buyers’ inability has resulted in a retracement that could extend toward the immediate support levels and, in rare cases, the equilibrium point.
Here’s how a crypto fanatic turned $600 into $56,000 trading NFTs
Crypto enthusiasts and gamers from developing countries are now dedicated to non-fungible token (NFT) trading and gaming motivated by supplemental income generation.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.