Shiba Inu price at risk of falling 50% as SHIB faces multiple obstacles ahead

- Shiba Inu price is stuck in consolidation after weeks of continuous declining trading volume.
- SHIB could see a decline of over 50%, marking a lower low if it fails to break a critical resistance level.
- A significant reduction in social volume for the meme adds credence to the bearish outlook.
Shiba Inu price has slipped into consolidation after its hype subsided in mid-May. Now, SHIB has been stuck in a range of lower highs and slightly higher lows as indecision mounts.
Shiba Inu price faces stiff resistance ahead
Shiba Inu price is currently around 40% up from its low recorded on May 19 at $0.00000629. While SHIB is trying to make a comeback, revisiting all-time highs remains distant as the meme token would need to surge 480% for a retest.
On the 4-hour chart, Shiba Inu price has been coiling within a symmetrical triangle pattern, indicating a heightened level of indecision. The pattern’s upper trend line is formed by connecting the continuous lower highs, while the slightly higher lows of the SHIB price action have formed the lower trend line.
The measured move of the SHIB triangle is approximately 51%, creating a lower target of $0.00000403, and an upside target of $0.00001476. During this period of indecision and lack of buying pressure, Shiba Inu price could be at risk of a downward trend.
It is important to note that the SHIB price is currently struggling to move above the 50 four-hour moving average and the 100 four-hour moving average. These two indicators act as stiff resistance for Shiba Inu, especially when its volume has been dwindling.
SHIB/USDt 4-hour chart
SHIB social volume has continued to decrease since its all-time high on May 10, despite several sparse peaks in the past month. While there was a massive spike in social volume on May 25, Shiba Inu price has failed to follow suit.
Shiba Inu Social Volume
According to the social metric, Shiba Inu price has not been able to draw speculators’ attention. SHIB bulls should closely observe the meme coin’s price action as it tags the lower trend line of the symmetrical attention.
The bearish outlook could materialize if Shiba Inu price fails to hold support at the downside trend line of the chart pattern, leading to a 50% decline.
However, should a sudden spike in buying pressure transpire, Shiba Inu must break above the 50 and 100 four-hour moving averages and hold these levels as support before the bearish outlook is voided and raise the probability of SHIB price heading towards the aforementioned upper target.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Tezos Price Prediction: XTZ looks to sweep swing highs before retracing 11%
Tezos price looks to continue its 16% upswing over the past 24 hours. A reversal after the retest of the recent swing high at $4 or $4.17 seems likely. If XTZ produces a decisive close above $4.40, it will invalidate the bearish outlook.
Ripple argues SEC stalls case amid refusal to hand over Bitcoin, Ether and XRP documents
XRP Labs has recently filed a motion to compel the United States Securities & Exchange Commission to hand over internal documents on the leading cryptos. The SEC has repeatedly refused to produce records on BTC, ETH and XRP.
Dogecoin Price Forecast: DOGE awaits trigger for 30% advance
Dogecoin price consolidates around $0.367, awaiting a lift-off. A decisive close above $0.40 will confirm the start of an upswing. The bullish thesis will face invalidation if DOGE creates a new swing low below $0.311.
Celsius Price Prediction: CEL eyes 16% correction after setting up equal highs
Celsius price rallied 45% over the past two weeks to set up a second swing high at $8. CEL is likely to retrace roughly 16% to $6.75 or $6.45. Although a sweep above $8 is plausible, a decisive close above $8.50 might invalidate the bearish thesis.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.