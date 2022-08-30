- Shiba Inu community considers the meme coin’s burn as one of the largest drivers of its price.
- Shytoshi Kusama of Shiba Inu teased the launch of Shibarium, Shiba Inu’s layer-2 scaling solution, in a recent tweet.
- Shiba Inu price continues to struggle, analysts expect the meme coin’s downtrend to continue.
Shiba Inu’s layer-2 scaling solution is a highly anticipated project for SHIB holders. Shibarium, the layer-2 solution is key to Shiba Inu ecosystem’s growth and adoption. Analysts have a bearish outlook on Shiba Inu, and predict further decline in Shiba Inu.
Also read: Shiba Inu and Dogecoin crumble under pressure from Powell’s speech
Shibarium’s launch could be the bullish trigger Shiba Inu needs
Shiba Inu’s Shytoshi Kusama teased the launch of Shibarium, a long-awaited development in the ecosystem. While Shiba Inu holders await the launch of the layer-2 scaling solution, proponents believe it could act as a bullish trigger for the meme coin.
#Woof!!!! #Bone $BONE (Fudders feeling like Broly below...) and don't worry... #Shib is and always will be the focus. But let the ecosystem shine #SHIBARMY. #SHIBARIUM #SHIBAETERNITY #TREAT #LEASH #SHI #SHIBOSHIS Let's Woofing GOOOO!!! pic.twitter.com/mZenbpRpiM— Shytoshi Kusama™ (@ShytoshiKusama) August 29, 2022
In addition to Shibarium release, Shiba Inu’s burn implementation is a key driver of the Dogecoin-killer’s price rally. The Shibburn website revealed that Shiba Inu’s burn rate is up 300% overnight. Over 213 million Shiba Inu tokens were burned in fourteen transactions overnight.
A massive spike in the burn rate fueled a bullish sentiment among holders, however Shiba Inu price failed to recover. Shiba Inu community’s moderators recently considered the possibility of 111 trillion SHIB burn within the next year. A burn of this magnitude could push Shiba Inu’s price higher and yield double-digit gains for holders.
Shiba Inu price struggles to make a comeback
Analysts evaluated the Shiba Inu price trend and revealed a bearish outlook. Kelvin Maina, a crypto analyst, expects a downward move in Shiba Inu. Maina argues that there is a high likelihood of a decline below the lows of $0.0000116.
The move past the $0.000014 level could push Shiba Inu towards a high. A trend reversal will be confirmed with a breakout past $0.000014, according to analysts.
SHIB-USDT price chart
FXStreet analysts believe Shiba Inu price is within a tight range and a decline is likely in the meme coin. For price targets and other information, check the video below:
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Ethereum price: This mega event will lay the foundation for the Ethereum Merge
Ethereum price has crossed two significant supply zones pushing the asset’s price past $1,576. Post Vitalik Buterin’s announcement, analysts’ outlook on Ethereum has turned bullish. Analysts predict a rally in Ethereum post the transition to proof-of-stake, scheduled to happen in the Merge.
Solana price’s restrained recovery spells potential doom below $30.00
Solana is scampering for support barely a day after reclaiming its position above $32.00. The competitive smart contracts token tagged an intraday high of $33.15 before dropping to exchange hands at $31.36.
Polkadot’s soaring development activity teases DOT price rebound
Polkadot price is inching higher from support it recently embraced at $6.81. The parachain token teeters at $7.22, while bulls struggle with dispersing the stubborn seller concentration around $7.30.
Crypto.com price already up 6% as market turns around
On Tuesday morning, Crypto.com coin price action was already up 6% on the week. CRO price could go out with a bang on Friday on the back of economic data.
Bitcoin: Exploring 2022, the year of BTC fractals
Bitcoin price shows a tight consolidation on a lower time frame – an ascending parallel channel – that repeats the motif of three larger channels that have developed on higher time frames since the start of 2022.