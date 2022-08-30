Shiba Inu community considers the meme coin’s burn as one of the largest drivers of its price.

Shytoshi Kusama of Shiba Inu teased the launch of Shibarium, Shiba Inu’s layer-2 scaling solution, in a recent tweet.

Shiba Inu price continues to struggle, analysts expect the meme coin’s downtrend to continue.

Shiba Inu’s layer-2 scaling solution is a highly anticipated project for SHIB holders. Shibarium, the layer-2 solution is key to Shiba Inu ecosystem’s growth and adoption. Analysts have a bearish outlook on Shiba Inu, and predict further decline in Shiba Inu.

Shibarium’s launch could be the bullish trigger Shiba Inu needs

Shiba Inu’s Shytoshi Kusama teased the launch of Shibarium, a long-awaited development in the ecosystem. While Shiba Inu holders await the launch of the layer-2 scaling solution, proponents believe it could act as a bullish trigger for the meme coin.

In addition to Shibarium release, Shiba Inu’s burn implementation is a key driver of the Dogecoin-killer’s price rally. The Shibburn website revealed that Shiba Inu’s burn rate is up 300% overnight. Over 213 million Shiba Inu tokens were burned in fourteen transactions overnight.

A massive spike in the burn rate fueled a bullish sentiment among holders, however Shiba Inu price failed to recover. Shiba Inu community’s moderators recently considered the possibility of 111 trillion SHIB burn within the next year. A burn of this magnitude could push Shiba Inu’s price higher and yield double-digit gains for holders.

Shiba Inu price struggles to make a comeback

Analysts evaluated the Shiba Inu price trend and revealed a bearish outlook. Kelvin Maina, a crypto analyst, expects a downward move in Shiba Inu. Maina argues that there is a high likelihood of a decline below the lows of $0.0000116.

The move past the $0.000014 level could push Shiba Inu towards a high. A trend reversal will be confirmed with a breakout past $0.000014, according to analysts.

SHIB-USDT price chart

FXStreet analysts believe Shiba Inu price is within a tight range and a decline is likely in the meme coin. For price targets and other information, check the video below: