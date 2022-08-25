- Jackson Hole could act as a bullish catalyst for Bitcoin, Shiba Inu, Dogecoin and altcoins.
- Whales increased their activity in dog-themed cryptocurrencies Shiba Inu and Dogecoin, sending SHIB and DOGE prices higher overnight.
- Financial analysts, leaders and influencers remain fixated on the Jackson Hole summit.
Shiba Inu price yielded 9% overnight gains for holders as the crypto community anticipated Jerome Powell’s speech on the Federal Reserve’s next move. Proponents expect Jackson Hole to act as a bullish catalyst for crypto.
Also read: Alt-season 2022 alert: Binance Coin, PancakeSwap, Theta and XRP positive sentiment explodes
Shiba Inu, Dogecoin prices rally ahead of Jackson Hole
The Jackson Hole Economic Symposium is an annual event where the central bank fosters open discussion on important issues, policy matters. In previous events, issues like the impact of big tech and giants like Meta, Amazon, Apple and Google on financial stability has been discussed.
For the 2022 Jackson Hole Symposium, the Federal Reserve has chosen “Reassessing constraints on the Economy and Policy,” as its topic for discussion. The event will be held on August 25-27 and the primary target is to control the four-decade high inflation. The Federal Reserve’s total rate hike in 2022 has been 225 bps.
Jerome Powell at Jackson Hole Symposium 2022
Crypto proponents and influencers expect the event to act as a catalyst for Bitcoin and altcoin prices. The Federal Reserve could fight inflation more aggressively, but the selling pressure leading up to the event implies that the expectation has been priced in. Signs of inflation peaking could turn the Jackson Hole Symposium into a bullish catalyst for markets.
Ahead of the event, Shiba Inu and Dogecoin prices climbed. Dog-themed cryptocurrencies continued their rally, while BTC and ETH holders remained indecisive. The launch and popularity of Shiba Inu’s collectible card game Shiba Eternity and the meme coin’s increasing burn are the other key factors fueling a bullish sentiment among holders.
Denys Serhiichuk, a leading crypto analyst, argues that Shiba Inu and Dogecoin are in a similar position from a technical point of view. The trade volume in the two dog-themed cryptocurrencies is low, and none of the sides have accumulated enough strength for a rise.
SHIB-USDT price chart
Interestingly, large wallet investors started accumulating SHIB again. Shiba Inu is back on the list of top 10 cryptocurrencies holded by the 100 largest whales on the Ethereum network. Accumulation by whales is a key driver of Shiba Inu price.
Analysts at FXStreet are bullish on Dogecoin. Analysts evaluated the DOGE price chart and believe that the meme coin is set to seal its bullish fate on a specific condition.
For more information and key price levels, check the video below:
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Alt-season 2022 alert: Binance Coin, PancakeSwap, Theta and XRP positive sentiment explodes
Positive sentiment among Binance Coin, PancakeSwap, Theta and XRP holders has increased in light of what could become the new altcoin season. Analysts
Bitcoin traders who did their homework know that BTC price is set for 12%-to-26% drop
Bitcoin (BTC) price is gearing up for a big battlefield into Friday's trading session as a big annual financial markets event and catalyst is set to happen.
Polkadot price prepares for a 10% haircut as top formation matures
Polkadot price shows signs of potential reversal as it starts to retrace after the recent rally. This development could allow bears to make some moves, especially if they are able to undo a portion of the recent gains.
How to be on the winning side of Dogecoin price’s 20% rally?
Dogecoin price shows no signs of an uptrend as it has consolidated after a recent crash. This move is likely to dig a little deeper before buyers come out of the woodwork and potentially trigger another leg-up.
Bitcoin: Distribution cycle reaches its first target, here's what to expect next
A period of controlled selling has kick-started and is currently approaching short-term support levels. A minor relief rally might occur – before the next leg down to inefficiencies and liquidity. The current down move has broken significant levels that could trigger a massive sell-off in the future.