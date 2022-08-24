- Chiliz (CHZ), a leading fintech service provider, yielded nearly 150% profits to holders over the past 30 days.
- Whale activity in Chiliz hit its highest level since the end of March as large wallet investors poured capital into the altcoin.
- While large wallet transactions in Shiba Inu have decreased, Chiliz has witnessed a spike in transactions valued $100,000 and higher.
Chiliz Chain 2.0, a layer-2, has announced the releases of its public testnet, fueling a rally in CHZ price. The Chiliz network upgrade is divided into several phases that have their own significance. The fifth rollout has fueled bullish sentiment among whales.
Also read: Shiba Inu price: Is this the bullish signal for 85% rally in SHIB
Chiliz offers consistent gains to whales, massive bull run in CHZ
Chiliz is the 46th largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization and a trending altcoin among whales. Large wallet investors increased their activity in the altcoin, CHZ, with transactions valued at $100,000 and more hitting a peak since March.
Chiliz announced the launch of its layer-2 scaling solution Chiliz Chain 2.0, a semi-decentralized blockchain for sports and media organizations. The launch of the scaling solution’s public testnet, “The Scoville”, has triggered a bullish sentiment among holders. Over the past 30 days, CHZ has yielded nearly 150% gains for Chiliz holders.
Shiba Inu, the second largest meme coin in the crypto community, was marked as a favorite of whales on the Ethereum network. However, of late, whales have shed their Shiba Inu holdings and pulled capital out of the meme coin.
Shiba Inu has dropped to fifth place among altcoins in the holdings of top 500 Ethereum whales.
Top 10 crypto holdings of 500 largest Ethereum whales
As whales reallocate this capital to other cryptocurrencies, CHZ has emerged as an obvious choice with “The Scoville” around the corner. Chiliz’s network upgrade, double-digit weekly yield and massive price rally have fueled the bullish sentiment in the crypto community. Crypto intelligence tracker Santiment marked the uptick in whale activity in the chart below.
Chiliz whale activity and price action for past four weeks
Chiliz price could explode, 400% rally by 2023?
Christian, a leading crypto analyst and trader evaluated the Chiliz price chart and predicted a large fifth wave on a large timeframe. Christian applied the Elliott Wave Theory to the Chiliz price chart and noted that the first four waves are complete. Subwaves of the fifth wave are hard to predict; however, it is likely that the first two subwaves are complete.
CHZ-USD price chart
According to Christian, a 400% rally is in the charts for CHZ by 2023. Subwaves of the fifth wave target the $1.2 level, a massive spike from $0.24.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
XRP Price Forecast: A high-risk, high-reward edition for the brave souls
XRP price shows a tight consolidation that could potentially indicate an explosive move in the making. Correctly identifying the direction and timing of the breakout could result in massive gains for investors.
MATIC price could double your gains with 2Ps: Patience and Pullback
MATIC price has been on a retracement trail for roughly a week and shows signs that this trend will continue. Patient investors will get a perfect opportunity to long Polygon after a retest of a stable support level.
Axie Infinity Price Prediction: Is a $10 AXS Coin inevitable?
Axie Infinity price hints at an upcoming sell-off that investors should be aware of. Axie Infinity price currently trades at $14.71. A very strong bearish engulfing candle has presented itself as a result of the crypto sell-off that occurred on Friday, August 19.
ApeCoin Price Prediction: A $3 token by the end of the year?
ApeCoin price shows bearish technicals in both the short term and the medium term. APE price displays concerning signals that long-term investors should be aware of. Since August 3, the Ethereum-based NFT token has lost 30% of its market value.
Bitcoin: Distribution cycle reaches its first target, here's what to expect next
A period of controlled selling has kick-started and is currently approaching short-term support levels. A minor relief rally might occur – before the next leg down to inefficiencies and liquidity. The current down move has broken significant levels that could trigger a massive sell-off in the future.