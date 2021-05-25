SHIB price to double after Shiba Inu endures two-week long consolidation

- SHIB price continues to form a descending parallel channel on the 4-hour chart.
- Shiba Inu is making a significant move upwards as it has finished rebounding off the lower trendline, heading higher.
- While the cryptocurrency market recovers from the recent crash, the meme-coin could reverse a period of underperformance.
SHIB price rebounded from a sharp decline alongside the top cryptocurrencies after Tesla CEO Elon Musk revealed promising “promising” developments on Bitcoin mining.
SHIB price primed for a breakout
SHIB price has been trading within a descending parallel channel on the 4-hour chart since mid-May. Shiba Inu has continuously formed lower highs and lower lows, which can be connected with parallel trendlines to show a downward trend.
Recently, SHIB price bounced off the channel’s lower trend line, heading north to tag the topside resistance. Despite almost two weeks of consolidation, Shiba Inu has overcome indecision, working in favor of the bulls after gaining over 55% in market value from its bottom.
An adjacent parallel channel could be drawn to determine the possible price target for SHIB price if accelerating interest is confirmed. Shiba Inu needs to escape above the upper trend line of the current parallel channel, coinciding with the strong resistance level given by the 50 four-hour moving average.
Should the meme-coin manage to break above $0.00001100, its market value could double. Indeed, it could reach $0.00001816, which coincides with the 27.2% Fibonacci extension level.
Investors must wait for confirmation before the bullish thesis can be validated.
SHIB/USDt 4-hour chart
Since there is little price history for an asset like Shiba Inu, it is essential to consider the downside potential.
Given the recent weakness witnessed in SHIB price action, the dog-based token is likely to find meaningful support at the lower trend line of the parallel channel. A downswing from the current price point would result in a 67% decline to a new all-time low.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
