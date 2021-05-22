SHIB Price Prediction: Shiba Inu risks further falls, as critical 200-SMA caves in

- SHIB price breaches 200-SMA on the 4H chart, calls for more downside.
- A test of the horizontal trendline support at $0.00000463 remains on the cards.
- Bear cross keeps the sellers hopeful while RSI remains bearish.
The Shib price is looking to extend Friday’s sell-off, as China’s regulatory implications continue to haunt the cryptocurrency market, keeping the buyers on the sidelines.
The canine-themed coin is shedding nearly 11% so far this Saturday, having lost about 70% of its value from record highs of $0.000039.
SHIB price braces for more declines
The Shib price is consolidating the latest leg down to $0.0000065 lows, as the bears gather strength for the next push lower.
At the time of writing, Shiba Inu is trading around $0.0000070, having breached the last line of defense for the bulls, which is the critical 200-simple moving average (SMA) on the four-hour chart. That level is now seen at $0.0000084.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is seeing an upturn but remains way below the central line, suggesting that any pullbacks are likely to remain short-lived.
Meanwhile, an impending bear cross on the said time frame, with the 21-SMA approaching the 200-SMA, also boosts the odds for a fresh downswing.
It’s worth mentioning that the Shib price met fresh supply and breached the 200-SMA on a sustained basis after the 50-SMA pierced the 100-SMA from above and confirmed a bear cross during Friday’s European hours.
This implies that if the 21 and 200—SMAs bearish crossover materializes, any chance of a bullish reversal could get invalidated, exposing the $0.00000654 low, reached due to Wednesday’s market collapse.
A firm break below the latter could trigger a steep drop towards the key horizontal support at $0.00000463.
SHIB/USDT: Four-hour chart
Alternatively, the Shib buyers need acceptance above the 200-SMA support now resistance for any recovery attempts.
Further up, the bearish 21-SMA cap of $0.00000972 could be challenged.
All in all, the path of least resistance for the Shib price appears to the downside.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
