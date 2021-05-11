SHIB price skyrockets as Binance Lists Dogecoin rival Shiba Inu

- “DOGE killer” Shiba Inu coin has reached a new all-time high as it rides on bullish momentum from recent crypto exchange listings.
- SHIB price has climbed by over 2,260% in the past week, as many investors missed out on the Dogecoin pump.
- Leading exchange Binance faces criticism over the listing of the Ethereum-based meme coin.
Demand for the Shiba Inu coin has been soaring as popular meme-based token Dogecoin has gained widespread popularity.
Shiba Inu price surges to new record high
Shiba Inu, known as the “DOGE killer,” uses the dog breed name that represents the Dogecoin cryptocurrency. SHIB price has surged massively off the back of its most recent listings on major crypto exchanges, including Binance, FTX, Huobi and OKEx.
While Dogecoin price has tumbled over 36% since Elon Musk made his appearance on “Saturday Night Live” over the past weekend, SHIB price performance has inversely climbed by 165% in the past 24 hours to a record high of $0.00003876.
SHIB/USDT 5-min chart
Shiba Inu was launched in August 2020 to outpace its canine-themed rival cryptocurrency. The official website states that 50% of the total supply has been locked in decentralized exchange Uniswap, while the other remaining half has been sent to Vitalik Buterin for burning. Shiba Inu’s official site reads:
The remaining 50% was burned to Vitalik Buterin and we were the first project following this path, so everyone has to buy on the open market, ensuring a fair and complete distribution where devs don’t own team tokens they can dump on the community.
Buterin now controls over $8 billion of the cryptocurrency, making him wealthier in Shiba Inu than in Ethereum.
The Ethereum-based cryptocurrency has seen a massive hike in prices in the past month, gaining over 45,000% in the past 30 days. Many investors see Shiba Inu as the way of getting into the enormous bull market after the Dogecoin pump. Crypto exchanges have seen the rising price and demand of the SHIB token and have decided to list the coin.
OKEX listed SHIB on May 8, just days ahead of Binance. Rick Delaney, senior analyst at OKEx Insights, said:
SHIB’s price performance over the weekend clearly shows that the crypto industry hasn’t had its fill of canine-themed meme coins just yet.
Binance faces backlash from crypto community for listing SHIB
One of the most popular crypto exchanges, Binance, has listed the meme token into its Innovation Zone and will offer trading for trading pairs SHIB/USDT and SHIB/BUSD. The leading crypto exchange also warned investors to trade Shiba Inu with caution, saying that the token “posers a higher than normal risk.”
Following the token listing on Binance, its CEO Changpeng Zhao (CZ) received criticism from the crypto community. CZ responded by saying:
Some have voiced concerns about SHIB listing. We follow users. There is a large number of users demanding it, to the point where we ran out of ETH deposit addresses due to SHIB today. Never happened before for any other ERC20 coin.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Cardano gains to diminish as 16% correction awaits
Cardano price is on the precipice of starting a downtrend after a recent minor sell-off. ADA looks to slide toward a key demand barrier that separates bullish from bearish. The sellers could trigger ...
UBS to offer crypto investments to wealthy clients as demand soars
UBS Group is in the early stages of planning to offer its rich clients cryptocurrency investments. The Swiss banking giant joins a handful of US firms looking to offer broader access to digital assets as demand soars.
VeChain Price Forecast: VET lacks buyer commitment, as price action remains cryptic
VeChain price has orchestrated an ascending channel since the April 23 low, revealing few hints of direction. The ambiguous price action should keep traders on the sidelines until there is a clear resolution of the channel, but the overall bias is tilted to the downside.
XLM price fades as Stellar briefly strikes an all-time high
XLM price has staggered higher, beginning in April with a marginal new high, then today’s brief spike into new highs. The failure of XLM price above the topside trend line resistance and the 461.8% Fibonacci extension of the 2019-2020 bear ...
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.