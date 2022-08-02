- Shiba Inu developers collaborated with Playside Studios to develop Shiba Eternity, a mobile NFT game.
- As part of Shiba Inu’s push in the metaverse, the game will be available to users on both Apple App Store and Google Play Store.
- Shiba Inu price continued its decline, and FXStreet analysts presented an opportunity for traders to short SHIB profitably.
Shiba Inu announced the name of the new NFT game currently under development. The mobile NFT game is called Shiba Eternity, and Shiba Inu developers created the project in collaboration with a world-leading video game developer.
Also read: 719 million Shiba Inu tokens destroyed, burn rate explodes overnight
Shiba Inu revealed the name of new NFT game
Shiba Eternity, Shiba Inu’s new NFT game, is arriving soon on Apple's App Store and Google's Play Store. Developers behind Shiba Inu announced the name of the new game, developed in collaboration with leading video game developer Playside Studios.
The release of the new NFT game is another step toward metaverse expansion for Shiba Inu. The broader goal of Dogecoin-killer SHIB is to build a metaverse ecosystem compatible with Shiboshi NFTs.
The game will be introduced to users in two modes, regular free-to-play mobile and a second version incorporating NFTs and play-to-earn features.
We are proud to reveal the name of the Shib CCG game, Shiba Eternity™!— Shib (@Shibtoken) August 2, 2022
We are working alongside @PlaysideStudios on a testing schedule and exciting release!
The game will be available in both the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.
Game on #ShibArmy with #ShibaEternity! pic.twitter.com/iJnyMUVZWb
Developers announced that the team is working on a testing schedule and will announce a release soon. Shiba Inu holders are awaiting another critical component of the Shiba Inu ecosystem, Shibarium.
Shibarium: Unveil the full potential of Shiba Inu soon
Shytoshi Kusama, the lead developer of the Shiba Inu ecosystem, described Shibarium as a
key component in the uncanny war that will allow us to move assets on a chain with minor BONE (gas) fees empowering micro transactions.
Shibarium will therefore show the Shib Army the full potential of Shiba Inu.
Shiba Inu price started a downtrend
Shiba Inu price suffered a decline, posting nearly 6% losses overnight. Analysts at FXStreet evaluated the Shiba Inu price trend and predicted further decline. Analysts have identified a profitable short opportunity and present it in the video below:
