- Coins.ph, a cryptocurrency exchange licensed by Philippines’s Central Bank listed Shiba Inu.
- Mexico-based Utel University has announced the acceptance of tuition fees in Shiba Inu.
- Analysts set a bullish target of $0.0000140 for Shiba Inu.
Shiba Inu reached the Philippines and Mexico, in a new round of global adoptions. Central bank approved crypto exchanges in the Philippines listed Dogecoin-killer Shiba Inu, in a watershed moment for ShibArmy.
Shiba Inu arrives on Coins.ph, central bank approved exchange
Shiba Inu adoption is on the rise as the meme coin gets listed on Coins.ph. The exchange is approved by the Philippine's Central Bank and has over 16 million users. Shiba Inu has therefore reached 16 million new users overnight, following the exchange listing.
The licensed crypto exchange has 20 listed crypto assets, according to the Coins.ph website.
You asked and we listened #SHIB is now available on #CoinsPH!— Coins.ph (@coinsph) July 20, 2022
Learn about #SHIB and how to buy them on https://t.co/ehQWvZjBQo ➡️ https://t.co/CBASzpdfBo pic.twitter.com/AwBHsGWxNv
The announcement came a week after the exchange teased its users with the listing of the second-largest meme coin. The listing was originally scheduled for July 13, 2022, however due to a technical glitch, there was a postponement in the SHIB listing. Finally, issues were resolved and the exchange proceeded to list Shiba Inu.
Tuition fees can be paid in Shiba Inu, at this university
Mexico-based Utel University is present in more than 11 countries, including United States, Mexico, Chile, Ecuador, Colombia, Panama and Peru. The university announced the acceptance of tuition fees in 34 cryptocurrencies, including Shiba Inu.
Utel joined hands with Bitso, a leading cryptocurrency exchange, to accept crypto payments. Shiba Inu can now be used to pay tuition fees, widening the meme-coin’s utility and adoption worldwide.
Following the news of Utel's partnership with Bitso, the online university became the first in Latin America to adopt cryptocurrency payments efficiently, transparently as a reliable method of payment for the community.
Shiba Inu prepares for run up to $0.0000140
Analysts evaluated the Shiba Inu price trend and predicted a run up to the bullish target of $0.0000140. Shiba Inu could recoup its losses and start an uptrend, eyeing the $0.0000140 target. For the specific conditions for Shiba Inu’s breakout and key price levels, check the video below:
