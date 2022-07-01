XRP price primed for a big move as Ripple expands to New Zealand

Ripple's partner Airwallex announced the launch of its international payment service in New Zealand.

Businesses in New Zealand can now settle transactions through Airwallex, a user of Ripple's enterprise blockchain network RippleNet.

Analysts believe XRP price could recover from the slump and set a bullish target of $0.42 for the altcoin.

Airwallex, a leading financial services platform, expanded its payment services to New Zealand. The fintech firm joined RippleNet in 2017 and offers services to businesses as a substitute for conventional banks.

Airwallex takes RippleNet to New Zealand

A leading international financial platform headquartered in Melbourne, Australia, recently announced the expansion of its payment services: Airwallex now offers its global services to businesses in New Zealand. The firm joined RippleNet, Ripple's enterprise blockchain, in 2017, and since then, it has offered a fast, cost-effective and transparent alternative to traditional banks.

New Zealand based businesses now have access to Airwallex's service offerings, including multi-currency wallets in over 11 currencies, international collections, and local payouts in over 30 currencies. Airwallex plans to roll out its services progressively in the new market, including employee cards, spend management, and online payment acceptance capabilities.

Airwallex is a substitute for conventional banking, and Ripple's enterprise blockchain network powers the financial services firm's offerings.

Ripple developers pass the baton of XRPL codebase to XRP ledger foundation

In another development for the altcoin, Ripple developers, who have been caretakers of and contributors to the C++ reference implementation of the XRPL protocol codebase for a long time have now passed the baton to the XRP Ledger Foundation.

The foundation is an independent non-profit entity that works to support the development and usage of the XRP Ledger. The authoritative repo for the code now has a new home at the XRP Ledger Foundation.

XRP price prepares for big move

Analysts at FXStreet believe the best-case scenario for XRP price is a comeback to $0.37. Ripple is trading at $0.31 at the time of writing, and analysts have predicted a 20% rally in XRP price. A continuation of the XRP uptrend could push the Ripple price to $0.42.

