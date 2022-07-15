Judge Sarah Netburn denied the SEC’s motion to protect Hinman’s internal notes and emails under attorney-client privilege.

After the regulator’s motion was denied, it remains to be seen whether the SEC will avoid producing the documents.

Analysts believe the XRP price rally could continue if the altcoin crosses the $0.48 level.

Judge Sarah Netburn ruled against the SEC’s motion to protect the William Hinman documents. This is considered a decisive win in the latest SEC v. Ripple ruling. Analysts believe XRP price could continue its uptrend if it crosses the $0.48 level.

Also read: SEC v. Ripple: Defendants and regulator in conflict over expert reports

Judge Netburn denied SEC the motion to keep Hinman documents protected

While investors continue to weigh in on the US inflation data and the tightening of Federal Reserve’s monetary policy, XRP price broke into an uptrend. Experts believe another spike in US inflation could negatively influence the XRP price.

Defense attorney James Filan recently shared a court ruling on the SEC’s motion to protect William Hinman’s speech and related documents, protected under client-attorney privilege. Proponents consider Judge Sarah Netburn’s ruling a victory for XRP holders.

To quote the ruling:

Magistrate judge Netburn denies the SEC’s attorney-client privilege claims. The predominant purpose of the communications was not to provide legal advice. The documents must be produced.

XRPArmy is awaiting the regulator's next move, and it is anticipated that the US SEC will appeal against the decision.

The tussle between the regulator and payment giant Ripple was a massive hurdle and that is now out of the way. Law experts and XRP Holders’ amici attorney John Deaton said that once the court issues an appeal-proof decision against the SEC, the agency would have to hand over documents to Ripple.

XRP price begins uptrend, 7% gains overnight

FXStreet analysts evaluated the XRP price trend and argued that the sideways price action and congestion could continue for weeks on end. While XRP price started its climb, on larger time frames it becomes clear that there is room for the altcoin’s price to plummet.

If the XRP price breaches the critical level of $0.48, it will invalidate the bearish thesis. Analysts argue that bulls need to remain cautious and share key price targets in this video: