A US court could impose sanctions on SEC lawyers with possible sanctions for pedaling false arguments in Debt Box case.

Based on the report, the financial regulator misleadingly cajoled the court into imposing a temporary restraining order the crypto firm.

Crypto proponents now see the agency as a menace, with Ripple lawyer saying he is not surprised.

The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has again presented itself as a menace, this time called out by the court for misleading and cajoling the court with false arguments. The turnout worsens their score sheet and how especially the crypto community perceives them as the latest citing concerns a crypto firm.

SEC lawyers face possible sanctions for undermining integrity of court proceedings in Debt Box case

SEC lawyers are facing possible sanctions after revelations that they lied to the court concerning “existential dangers” relating to crypto firm Debt Box. Reportedly, the financial regulator convinced the court to grant them a restraining order against the cryptocurrency firm using made-up “evidence” that has now proven to have been made up.

Specifically, the legal representatives lied that Debt Box was trying to move its assets as well as funds belonging to its investors overseas. This influenced the court into issuing a restraining order against te firm and almost freezing its bank accounts in August.

As it turns out, Debt Box never moved funds outside the US. The crypto firm has also demonstrated that its bank accounts remain open, contrary to procedure whenever one plans to move their business to another country.

With the lie, therefore, the SEC is called out for “undermining the integrity of the case proceedings,” and causing “irreparable harm” to the reputation of Debt Box project.

Now, unless the SEC can convince the court, led by Chief Judge Robert J. Shelby of Utah, with a legitimate reason why they lied, the agency could be sanctioned, with a penalty that for now remains unknown.

Notably, like Binance and Coinbase, the SEC also has history levying charges on intention to trade unregistered securities against Dent Box, citing “node licenses.”

Crypto proponents come at the SEC

Facts aside, the SEC’s track record of attacks against crypto firms has done much in tarnishing its reputation, so much so that crypto proponents have stood up against it for yet another “false” attack on the crypto community.

Ripple lawyer, John E. Deaton, to begin with, says he is not surprised that the financial regulator has been caught lying, adding, “It appears the lawyers at the SEC have made it personal when it comes to crypto cases.”

Any person surprised a federal judge is considering sanctions against the SEC for lying to the Court, in a case involving crypto, has not been paying attention during the last 3 years.



It appears the Lawyers at the SEC have made it personal when it comes to crypto cases.

With this, he calls for a subpoena against the financial watchdog. His colleague, Ripple CTO Stuart Alderoty has also listed a detail analysis of troubling patterns seen with the SEC.

A troubling pattern emerges:

- Court finds the SEC demonstrated “hypocrisy” by making inconsistent arguments to the Court and not acting out of a “faithful allegiance to the law.” SEC v Ripple, 7/12/22

Court agrees that the SEC defaulted on its duty to respond in good faith to…

The two Ripple executives have a longstanding bad perception of the SEC, sprouting from the agency's numerous attacks not only on payments protocol company, but also on other players in the crypto firm.