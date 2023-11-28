SEC believes Binance and ex-CEO Changpeng Zhao crimes were similar to fraud witnessed in FTX

- The Wall Street Journal reports that US SEC wants to prove Binance and founder Changpeng Zhao committed an FTX-style fraud.
- The financial regulator keeps pressing for evidence of potential fraud at Binance.US.
- Specifically, the regulator alleges that Binance and CZ may have a backdoor to control assets stored on the Binance.US platform.
- Meanwhile, the US DoJ has denied CZ from leaving the US before sentencing.
Binance exchange and its founder Changpeng Zhao (CZ) remain as the focus of regulatory troubles in the US, with both the US Department of Justice (DoJ) and the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) clamping down against the largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume.
Also Read: BNB price loses key support as US DoJ calls Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao a flight risk
Binance and its founder may have committed FTX-style fraud, SEC pushes
Binance and its founder CZ committed FTX-style fraud, according to the US SEC, which alleges that they may have a backdoor to control assets stored on the Binance.US platform, just like FTX and Sam Bankman-Fried did with Alameda Research.
Based on a report in the Wall Street Journal, the SEC is still looking for evidence to prove that Binance and CZ may have a backdoor to control assets stored on the Binance.US platform. The financial regulator started pursuing Binance and Binance.US in June on allegations that they operated illegal securities exchanges.
The lawsuit filed by the companies also depended on the financial regulator’s concerns about the potential for Binance to expropriate the American crypto assets in an FTX-style fraud. However, community members defend that Binance did not cause harm to retail investors like FTX did.
It all comes after CZ capitulated to the US SEC last week, pleading guilty to the levied charges including money laundering and breaking sanction laws. In the latest, the US DoJ has denied CZ from leaving the US before sentencing.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
XRP price to pull north as Ripple beckons financial institutions to adopt XRPL XRP token
Ripple could pull north after a steep multi-week fall. The optimism comes after HSBC chose Ripple as its custody technology. To some, the partnership is a clear manifestation of financial institutions looking to adopt XRPL and most importantly XRP token.
BNB price loses key support as US DoJ calls Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao a flight risk
Binance Coin price has extrapolated the fall almost 2% on the day, losing the critical support at $227.70. The slump comes as the DoJ challenges Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao as a flight risk. BNB could drop 10% to the floor price at $204.60 unless bulls show resolve.
Week ahead: Bitcoin’s bull trend in question as spot ETF momentum fades
This week will be crucial in determining Bitcoin’s directional bias since some traders suggest the possibility of a continued run-up while others hint at a potential reversal to $35,000 or lower. Regardless, investors need to watch out for these events in the coming week.
Binance trading volume hits April high despite CZ’s exit
Binance is going through what is known in the traditional finance world as a stress test. The recent fiasco that ended up with the resignation of Changpeng Zhao has set the exchange up for an opportunity to showcase its resilience.
Three key BTC accumulation levels before ETF approval in January 2024
Bitcoin, from a high time-frame perspective, has been in an up-only trend since the start of 2023. BTC has ignored many sell signals due to the likelihood of an Exchange-Traded Fund approval. With the holidays around the corner, falling liquidity could see BTC discounted from its current level, hovering around the $37,000 region.