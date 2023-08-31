Shibarium sees threefold wallet growth, bullish catalysts set stage for Shiba Inu price recovery

- Shibarium surpasses 100,000 wallets on its Layer 2 chain, noted threefold growth within 24 hours of its August 28 relaunch.
- Shiba Inu sees whale transfers worth $1 million and higher this week.
- SHIB token balance on exchanges declines, acting as a bullish catalyst.
Shibarium, the Layer 2 scaling solution of the Shiba Inu ecosystem, has hit a key milestone. Shibarium’s first launch was botched earlier this month, but the relaunch on August 28 resulted in threefold growth in the number of wallets on the Layer 2 chain.
On the day of the relaunch, Shiba Inu’s Layer 2 chain added 35,000 new wallets to its network as users lined up to use Shibarium. The successful relaunch is likely to act as a bullish catalyst and trigger a recovery in SHIB price, supported by bullish on-chain metrics.
Also read: Shibarium goes live with smooth withdrawals of BONE, SHIB, LEASH, WETH tokens confirmed by Shytoshi Kusama
Shiba Inu price recovery likely with bullish on-chain metrics, Shibarium relaunch
The Shiba-Inu-themed meme coin is gearing up for a recovery in its price, supported by two bullish catalysts. First comes the on-chain metrics, with whale transfers worth $1 million or higher, and the second is the declining supply of SHIB on exchanges.
These two metrics paint a bullish picture for SHIB price recovery in the short term. Based on the following chart from crypto intelligence tracker Santiment, several Shiba Inu transfers worth $1 million or higher were initiated between August 28 and early on Thursday. This week noted a rise in whale activity.
At the same time, there was a decline in SHIB supply held on exchanges. Between August 17 (82.74 trillion SHIB), the first launch of Shibarium, and August 31 (80.66 trillion SHIB), three days post relaunch, there was a significant drop in SHIB token supply on exchanges.
The supply on exchanges represents the selling pressure on the asset. Therefore, a decline in the metric is bullish for SHIB recovery in the short term.
SHIB supply on exchanges, whale transactions >$1 million vs price
Shibarium activity multiplies three-fold in 24 hours of relaunch
Shibarium hit a key milestone, surpassing 100,000 wallets on its Layer 2 chain, and 35,000 were added in less than 24 hours from relaunch. The SHIB community is keen on adopting the Layer 2 scaling solution, and this is likely to act as a catalyst for SHIB price recovery in addition to bullish on-chain metrics.
At the time of writing, SHIB price is $0.00000816 on Binance, yielding 0.12% gains on the day.
Bitcoin, altcoins, stablecoins FAQs
What is Bitcoin?
Bitcoin is the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, a virtual currency designed to serve as money. This form of payment cannot be controlled by any one person, group, or entity, which eliminates the need for third-party participation during financial transactions.
What are altcoins?
Altcoins are any cryptocurrency apart from Bitcoin, but some also regard Ethereum as a non-altcoin because it is from these two cryptocurrencies that forking happens. If this is true, then Litecoin is the first altcoin, forked from the Bitcoin protocol and, therefore, an “improved” version of it.
What are stablecoins?
Stablecoins are cryptocurrencies designed to have a stable price, with their value backed by a reserve of the asset it represents. To achieve this, the value of any one stablecoin is pegged to a commodity or financial instrument, such as the US Dollar (USD), with its supply regulated by an algorithm or demand. The main goal of stablecoins is to provide an on/off-ramp for investors willing to trade and invest in cryptocurrencies. Stablecoins also allow investors to store value since cryptocurrencies, in general, are subject to volatility.
What is Bitcoin Dominance?
Bitcoin dominance is the ratio of Bitcoin's market capitalization to the total market capitalization of all cryptocurrencies combined. It provides a clear picture of Bitcoin’s interest among investors. A high BTC dominance typically happens before and during a bull run, in which investors resort to investing in relatively stable and high market capitalization cryptocurrency like Bitcoin. A drop in BTC dominance usually means that investors are moving their capital and/or profits to altcoins in a quest for higher returns, which usually triggers an explosion of altcoin rallies.
Like this article? Help us with some feedback by answering this survey:
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Investors resort to small collections amid dull markets
Bitcoin price is up 5% after breaking consolidation but could lose ground covered amid growing overhead pressure. Ethereum price must hold above $1,630 support or risk falling back to consolidation with Grayscale victory effect fading. Ripple price’s tether to 200-day EMA at $0.5251, exposes XRP to the risk of a 7% dip.
Uniswap whales rack up UNI dumped by large wallet holders as Uniswap price tests key level
Uniswap has been finding difficulty in recovering the losses it witnessed over the past four weeks, and by the looks of it, some investors are losing confidence in the asset as well. However, the whale addresses are not giving up on the DeFi token, pushing onwards by balancing the skepticism from other investors.
Investors' skepticism outshines Robinhood wallet’s addition of BTC and DOGE
Robinhood made headlines when it first joined the crypto space and has since been attempting to establish itself. Working together successfully is not easy, and in order to reach the hearts of investors, the company needs to do a little more.
Grayscale GBTC to ETF approval by US SEC would be a double-edged sword, Bloomberg analysts
Grayscale won in its prolonged case against the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The asset manager's appeal to have its Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) converted to a spot Bitcoin Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF) finally bore fruit after the US District Circuit Court gave a positive ruling.
Bitcoin: BTC history forecasts another crash in Q3 ahead of Jackson Hole Symposium
Bitcoin price shows a slow sideways movement around the $26,000 level after an outburst of volatility on August 17. This sideways movement could face a further decline should history rhyme.