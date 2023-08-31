Shibarium sees threefold wallet growth, bullish catalysts set stage for Shiba Inu price recovery

Share:

Shibarium surpasses 100,000 wallets on its Layer 2 chain, noted threefold growth within 24 hours of its August 28 relaunch.

Shiba Inu sees whale transfers worth $1 million and higher this week.

SHIB token balance on exchanges declines, acting as a bullish catalyst.

Shibarium, the Layer 2 scaling solution of the Shiba Inu ecosystem, has hit a key milestone. Shibarium’s first launch was botched earlier this month, but the relaunch on August 28 resulted in threefold growth in the number of wallets on the Layer 2 chain.

On the day of the relaunch, Shiba Inu’s Layer 2 chain added 35,000 new wallets to its network as users lined up to use Shibarium. The successful relaunch is likely to act as a bullish catalyst and trigger a recovery in SHIB price, supported by bullish on-chain metrics.

Shiba Inu price recovery likely with bullish on-chain metrics, Shibarium relaunch

The Shiba-Inu-themed meme coin is gearing up for a recovery in its price, supported by two bullish catalysts. First comes the on-chain metrics, with whale transfers worth $1 million or higher, and the second is the declining supply of SHIB on exchanges.

These two metrics paint a bullish picture for SHIB price recovery in the short term. Based on the following chart from crypto intelligence tracker Santiment, several Shiba Inu transfers worth $1 million or higher were initiated between August 28 and early on Thursday. This week noted a rise in whale activity.

At the same time, there was a decline in SHIB supply held on exchanges. Between August 17 (82.74 trillion SHIB), the first launch of Shibarium, and August 31 (80.66 trillion SHIB), three days post relaunch, there was a significant drop in SHIB token supply on exchanges.

The supply on exchanges represents the selling pressure on the asset. Therefore, a decline in the metric is bullish for SHIB recovery in the short term.

SHIB supply on exchanges, whale transactions >$1 million vs price

Shibarium activity multiplies three-fold in 24 hours of relaunch

Shibarium hit a key milestone, surpassing 100,000 wallets on its Layer 2 chain, and 35,000 were added in less than 24 hours from relaunch. The SHIB community is keen on adopting the Layer 2 scaling solution, and this is likely to act as a catalyst for SHIB price recovery in addition to bullish on-chain metrics.

At the time of writing, SHIB price is $0.00000816 on Binance, yielding 0.12% gains on the day.