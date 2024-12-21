SEC Commissioner Hester Pierce revealed in an interview that the agency is optimistic about new changes in 2025.

She shared that there will still be uncertainties with certain decisions, even with the new chairman of the agency.

Pierce stated that the agency would likely reconsider approving Ethereum ETF staking and in-kind redemptions for ETFs.

In a Friday interview with Coinage, Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) Commissioner Hester Peirce discussed her optimism about upcoming regulatory changes as the agency transitions to new leadership under President Trump’s pick for new Chair, Paul Atkins. Peirce also highlighted the potential for revisiting in-kind redemptions in crypto exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and enabling Ethereum ETFs to begin staking.

Pro-crypto SEC Chair could inspire a better regulatory environment in the US, Hester Pierce

SEC Commissioner Hester Peirce shared her views concerning the potential upcoming changes at the agency under Trump's pick Paul Atkins, according to an interview with Coinage.

She described this period as transitional, highlighting the optimism that surrounds the new Chair arrival.

"It's a time of transition for everyone in Washington right now, and I think that's the same at the SEC,” she said in the interview.

Peirce stated her hopes of revisiting two key SEC decisions related to crypto ETFs. These are in-kind redemptions and enabling Ethereum ETFs to begin staking.

These changes, which had little chance of seeing approval under outgoing Chair Gary Gensler, now seem more feasible.

She noted that the changes would also require the support of other commissioners who were formerly against these two reforms.

"If it changes from a majority of Commissioners who don't want things to go through to a majority of Commissioners who do want things to go through, then yeah, it's easier," she said.

Peirce emphasized that while uncertainty remains, initial steps can begin immediately toward their approval.

She added that the new Chairman would need to start addressing crypto regulations from the first day in office.

"I think what happens on day one is you get an acting Chair designated and then the acting Chair can start working on things that are a priority, and one of those issues is going to be crypto,” Pierce stated.

President-elect Donald Trump announced on December 4 that he nominated Paul Atkins as replacement for Gary Gensler who is resigning from his role on January 20.

Atkins is a former SEC commissioner known for his pro-crypto stance, which has generated excitement in the crypto industry.