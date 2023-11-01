SBF Trial Closing Arguments: Sam Bankman-Fried’s only crime was taking too much risk, says lawyer

- SBF trial has reached the closing arguments stage with all the evidence subjected to cross-examination.
- Prosecutor Roos articulates that the case is not about complicated issues of crypto but about lying, stealing and greed.
- Sam Bankman-Fried’s lawyer, Mark Cohen, says the defendant’s only crime was taking too much risk.
The Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF) trial has reached the closing arguments stage after all the evidence from both sides of the case has been subjected to testing in cross-examination. The US District Judge overseeing the case, Lewis Kaplan, had mentioned that the case should conclude by Thursday, with the possibility of extending it to Friday.
A day after revelations of FTX exchange founder and former CEO Sam Bankman-Fried giving special platform privileges to Bahamian bigwigs, the defense and prosecution teams have been allowed to give their closing arguments on the evidence, facts, and the applicable law. This is the final chance both parties have to sway the juror in their favor.
SBF, the defendant, is charged with seven counts, in four categories: fraud on FTX customers, fraud on FTX's investors; fraud on Alameda's lenders, and conspiracy to commit money laundering.
Also Read: SBF Trial Latest Dispatch: Sam Bankman-Fried gave special FTX perks to Bahamian officials
Prosecution closing argument
On the prosecution’s side, Assistant US Attorney Nicholas Roos articulates that the case is not about complicated issues of crypto but about lying, stealing and greed. Hammering away, at length, Roos told the jury to convict.
Roos argued that SBF was lying to the public, and he repeated the same lies on the witness stand, echoing the defendant telling Congress and the public that they can view the assets they own held in custody by FTX. According to the AUSA, this was not true because behind the scenes the money was not there.
These public lies show his [SBF’s] criminal intent. Only one person had the motive. Who had the control of FTX, to give Alameda secret access? And access at Alameda, to spend that money? Only one person: the defendant.
The prosecution also underpinned the argument that former Alameda CEO Caroline Ellison did not have the access at FTX to do the above, and neither did Gary Wang (former FTX CTO/co-founder) and Nishad Singh (FTX director of engineering). Roos held that these executives, despite their seniority, could not have acted alone without the defendant. This means that Bankman-Fried lied when he said he did not know about the financial troubles until it was too late.
AUSA Roos: $10 billion were missing. And the defendant was responsible. You're heard about Bitcoins and blockchains, so-called Korean accounts. Here's the thing. This is not about complicated issues of crypto currency. It's about lies and stealing and greed— Inner City Press (@innercitypress) November 1, 2023
Ross concluded: “The core dispute here is whether the defendant knew that taking the money was wrong. He knew. He did it anyway. He thought he was smarter and could walk his way out of it. Today, with you, that ends.”
Defense closing argument
SBF’s lawyer Mark Cohen, leading the defense team’s closing argument, explained to the jury that his client is not a monster and does not even play poker. As if to acknowledge the competence and good intention of SBF, the lawyer indicated, “Sam worked at Jane Street, a highly regarded trading firm. He wanted to create a Jane Street for crypto. From Jane Street he learned you could fund it with third-party loans. Then they created the futures exchange, FTX.”
In SBF’s defense, Cohen also acknowledged SBF’s success at putting together a successful crypto exchange, two companies [FTX and Alameda] worth billions, so much so that even BlockFi CEO Zac Prince acknowledged that “FTX was one of the few exchanges that mattered, FTT was not fake. It was worth $30 to $40 a token. It was not fraudulent.”
SBF's Cohen: They say Sam took too much risk. And I guess that by itself in a crime.... These were valid and innovative businesses. There is a whole story here of the building of a legitimate business.— Inner City Press (@innercitypress) November 1, 2023
Cohen concluded that SBF’s only crime was taking too much risk, calling the jury’s attention to the fact that, “[FTX and Alameda Research] were valid and innovative businesses.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
XRP price reclaims $0.60, eyes 15% rally even as Ripple trading volume hits four-year low in Q3
XRP price is making consistent growth, and by the looks of it, traders and investors are highly bullish regarding the future price action of the token. But while a price rise is a positive development if it is not backed by trading activity, it might not be too long before it corrects, which could be a threat to Ripple.
Bitcoin spot ETFs listing shows funds are aimed at money-flush investors over serving retail buyers
Bitcoin price rise has impressed both retail and institutional investors, with the latter seemingly developing a more bullish attitude towards the cryptocurrency. This rise was largely influenced by the spot Bitcoin ETF filing, hyped by the investors.
SOL open interest rises nearly $50 million in three days as Solana price revisits pre-FTX collapse highs
Solana (SOL) price is trading with a bullish bias, indicating a solid uptrend in the daily timeframe and outperforming the broader market. It comes on the back of the ongoing Solana Breakpoint conference in Amsterdam, Netherlands, provoking or exciting the hands of perpetual traders.
Federal Reserve pauses interest rate hikes for second time in a row, Bitcoin price still tethered to $34,600
The Federal Reserve (Fed) has decided to pause interest rate hikes for October, the second time in a row, meeting the expectations of many at 5.25% - 5.50%. The development is a paradigm shift, relative to the past year, when the central bank aggressively tightened monetary policy in a bid to fight inflation.
Bitcoin: To buy BTC dips or book profits?
Bitcoin (BTC) price has maintained an uptrend since early 2023. Although the bulls fumbled in September, they are back on track. While a further ascent is likely, BTC needs tailwinds, which may or may not come in the form of an ETF approval. On the contrary, the recent rally seems toppy and is likely to trigger a correction.