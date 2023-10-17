Nishad Singh does not remember many things, including expecting FTX to last as a business

Share:

Nishad Singh revealed politicians took FTX customers’ money amid Sam Bankman-Fried’s spendthrift behavior, with a contribution list as Monday exhibit.

In a Tuesday hearing, he contravened his statement to prosecutors about believing FTX would last for years.

Judge Kaplan demonstrated impartiality, calling out SBF’s lawyer Cohen for displaying documents that had not been submitted in evidence.

Singh has pled guilty to Federal Elections Commission violations.

Nishad Singh took the stand for the second time this week, after the Monday revelations about the ostentatious spending of the defendant, Sam Bankman-Friend (SBF), including huge political donations as part of the evidence.

SBF political contributions

Latest revelations from Inner City Press’ Mathew Russell Lee show that there is a lot the FTX co-founder and chief software engineer does not remember.

Nishad Singh testimony on Tuesday October 17

Nishad Singh told the prosecutors that he had a surprising amount of haziness when trying to recall events in June and July 2022. Among the things he did not remember include saying that borrowing from anywhere, as long as the firm was good for it did not strike as being wrong.

Nevertheless, he described the auto de leveraging (ADL), noting that it had been the first time it happened to FTX, and though undesirable, the opinion espoused by Gary Wang was that only designated customers should take it on. Wang had inferred that Alameda Research had zero free collateral.

It was also revealed that Singh had been suicidal at some point in November 2022, as well as the purchase of property worth $3.7 million in Washington on an island in Washington. More interestingly, when asked whether he anticipated the shutdown of the exchange as a business in early November, Singh said he did not remember. This contravened with an earlier statement, saying he anticipated the platform to last years.

SBF's Cohen: And the closing was on Nov 1, 2022?

Singh: I don't remember.

Cohen: Did you expect FTX to last as a business?

Singh: I don't recall what I expected.

Cohen: You told the prosecutors you believed FTX would last for years? 3501-28

Singh: I said that — Inner City Press (@innercitypress) October 17, 2023

With this belief that the exchange had a long lifespan, Singh initiated a cooperation agreement. However, further details of this line of questioning were terminated as Judge Kaplan showed impartiality because that particular evidence had not been presented earlier.

Then:

Judge Kaplan: We are looking [on the screens in the courtroom] at a document that is not in evidence.

SBF's Cohen: Your Honor, I am trying --

Judge Kaplan: I know what you are trying to do, Mr. Cohen, and it is not working. — Inner City Press (@innercitypress) October 17, 2023

Nishad Sing disagreed with SBF about spending

Singh also revealed being against the spendthrift habits of SBF, calling his corporate sponsorship habits extreme. Out of all the investments by SBF, including investing in a tequila brand owned by a famous celebrity, Singh had only taken part in the due diligence for Anthropic. He had also wanted to make a donation, so he went to talk with the Anthropic folks, looking for personal involvement.