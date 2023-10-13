- BlockFi CEO Zac Prince was the next one to take the stand in court after Alameda Research co-founder Caroline Ellison.
- Caroline Ellison admitted to stealing FTX customer funds during Alameda's 'all-hand meeting' for staff.
- Meanwhile, former Alameda co-CEO Sam Trabucco remains a person of interest after his mysterious exit in 2022.
The October 13 session for the ongoing trial against Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF) kicked off with BlockFi CEO Zac Prince revealing that his lending firm, BlockFi, had lent up to $850 million in loans to FTX between July and early November.
Also Read: Caroline Ellison, former Alameda CEO reveals over $100 million in China bribes: SBF trial revelations
BlockFi CEO on SBF trial
Prince played down the significance of BlockFi’s loans to FTX, arguing they amounted to a “data point” in influencing the lender’s loans to Alameda Research, reported Mathew Russell Lee of the Inner City Press.
Creating cryptocurrency loans on BlockFi’s digital asset lending platform required going through Know-Your-Customer (KYC) procedures, said Prince, adding that the borrower also had to transfer collateral to the BlockFi platform.
OK - SBF trial continues with BlockFi CEO on the stand, law enforcement on deck. Where is Sam China Bribe Trabucco? Inner City Press is covering the case https://t.co/AyrpvI8ePW & https://t.co/9Z5FwEqzIV for https://t.co/1w2tkmrTvA & will live tweet, thread below pic.twitter.com/EiQkWLTEIG— Inner City Press (@innercitypress) October 13, 2023
The BlockFi CEO also stated that at one point the FTX token FTT ranked as a top 10 asset by market capitalization, and the FTX exchange ranked high on metrics of reputation – though not on security or value.
BlockFi filed for Chapter 11 protection in New Jersey following the fallout of FTX exchange and Alameda Research collapse in November 2022. The crypto lender declared bankruptcy, with a commitment to focusing on recovering the funds it had placed on exchanges like FTX. However, FTX’s bankruptcy challenged BlockFi’s efforts to recover user funds.
A witness from law enforcement could be the next on the stand at the SBF trial, and could be held over until next week, Judge Kaplan hinted.
Nishad Singh, a former FTX co-founder, and Ramnik Arora, one of the exchange’s most high-profile hires will also be taking the stand. Meanwhile, former Alameda co-CEO Sam Trabucco remains a person of interest after his mysterious exit in 2022.
Judge Kaplan: Jurors, we'll see you Monday. Counsel, please remain.— Inner City Press (@innercitypress) October 13, 2023
Jury leaves.
Judge Kaplan: Who will be next witnesses?
AUSA Roos: The 2 from today, then Nishad Singh, Arora and others
[It seems Sam "China Bribes" Trabucco is not listed]
With testimony of each witness, the knife seems to be sliding deeper into SBF, with no prospects for light at the end of the tunnel.
As regards Caroline Ellison and her incentive for cooperation, the prosecutors have agreed to support her with a 5k1 cooperator's letter at her sentencing, according to Russell Lee.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Turn off Solana and win $400,000 - Solana Foundation executive announces offer
Solana has been touted as an Ethereum killer, but as with every blockchain in the crypto market, the network does not come without its fair share of issues. While many who get hacked or exploited deal with the issues after the fact, Solana intends to get a step ahead by making a very lucrative offer to white hat hackers.
Grayscale vs. SEC deadline: Commission faces a midnight Friday deadline to challenge August 29 loss
Grayscale Investments secured a resounding victory in its longstanding case against the US Securities and Exchange Commission in late August. The lawsuit started in October after the firm approached the D.C. Circuit Court pushing to have its Bitcoin Trust converted to an Exchange-traded fund.
Loom Network price hits strong weekly resistance after 32% surge as LOOM ranks high on Korea’s Upbit
Loom Network token is highly bullish, passing as a rather lucrative investment for scalping traders, buying and selling the asset within a short period to make small profits.
Voyager founder charged by CFTC for fraud and by FTC for misleading investors that lost $1 billion
Voyager was among the first crypto companies to collapse and file for bankruptcy in 2022. While the platform has been making efforts to return its customers' assets since then, it looks like the regulatory bodies are not willing to be patient.
Bitcoin: Can BTC bears challenge crypto’s 2023 bull rally?
Bitcoin (BTC) price is at a critical juncture in the weekly time frame, where bulls and bears are battling for control. However, a multi-time-frame analysis shows that BTC is bullish daily and is likely to rally higher.