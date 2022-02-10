- Sandbox price needs to stabilize around the trading range’s midpoint at $4.20 before a new uptrend.
- A bounce off this barrier is likely to propel SAND by 30% to $5.41.
- A four-hour candlestick close below the range low at $3.49 will invalidate the bullish thesis.
Sandbox price action is seeing a lot of chop after hitting a high on February 9. The recent sideways price action has formed a consolidation and the next move is likely to be a minor retracement before any meaningful bias appears.
Sandbox price needs to reestablish momentum
Sandbox price exploded by 41% in the last five days, rallying from $3.49 to $4.93. This ascent seems to have hit a ceiling on February 7 and the altcoin has been moving sideways ever since. As SAND continues to consolidate, a retrace needs to emerge, allowing investors to purchase the token at a discounted price.
The immediate support level at $4.20 – or the trading range’s midpoint – is the perfect place for the retracement to halt. A resurgence of buyers around this level seems plausible. In some cases, Sandbox price could slide lower and retest the 62% retracement level at $4.02 or the next foothold at $3.91 before making a U-turn.
Regardless of the level, what’s critical is that an increase in bullish momentum leading to a reversal should be the outcome. The resulting uptrend will push Sandbox price to slice through to the range high at $4.93 and collect the liquidity resting above $5.25.
The most likely place for a local top to form is around the $5.41 hurdle, bringing the total climb to 30%. Interested individuals can open a long position at $4.19 or $3.91 and book profits around $4.93, $5.25 and $5.41.
SAND/USDT 4-hour chart
While a retracement is needed for Sandbox price to continue the uptrend, a breakdown of the 79% retracement level will trigger fear among sidelined buyers reducing the likelihood of them kick-starting a new uptrend. A four-hour candlestick close below $3.49 will create a lower low and completely invalidate the bullish thesis for SAND.
In such a scenario, Sandbox price could tag the $3.31 support level, where buyers may eventually give the uptrend another ago.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Shiba Inu price prepares for major boost as SHIB gets listed on top Brazilian crypto exchange
Shiba Inu price has projected a 14% move following a slice above a critical resistance barrier. SHIB is expected to be listed on a major Brazilian cryptocurrency exchange on February 16.
Bitcoin price sustains gains as BlackRock reportedly plans to offer crypto trading
Multinational investment firm BlackRock is set to introduce a new cryptocurrency trading service, according to a recent report. The asset manager, with $10 trillion in assets under management allowed two of its funds to gain exposure to Bitcoin futures last year.
Ethereum price eyes $3,600 despite facing stiff resistance
Ethereum price has flipped a crucial barrier, suggesting an increase in buying pressure. This move comes after ETH experienced a massive uptrend over the past week. Going forward, investors can expect more gains from the smart contract token.
XRP price to revisit $1 as Ripple bulls search for liquidity
XRP price has seen a massive pump in the past week as it broke out of its consolidation. This uptrend faced significant headwinds on February 9 and is currently contemplating a directional bias. XRP price rose 55% between February 3 and February 9.
Bitcoin: BTC sets a bull trap before ultimate crash to $30,000
Bitcoin price has shown an increase in buyers over the past two days, leading to a quick run-up. This uptrend will likely last as BTC retests a crucial psychological level, luring buyers into a bull trap. Investors need to be cautious of a reversal that sends the big crypto in a tailspin.