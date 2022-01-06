Samsung partners with Cardano based project Veritree for its new initiative

Samsung has partnered with Veritree, a project on the Cardano blockchain for its environmental initiative.

The South-Korean electronics giant is keen on leveraging blockchain technology to build its tree-planting initiative integrity.

Analysts are bullish on Cardano price and predict a bull run in the altcoin as it is on track for its roadmap in 2022.

Cardano-based projects Veritree was chosen by Samsung for its latest environmental initiative. The electronics giant is keen on leveraging blockchain technology for transparency in tree planting.

Cardano based project Veritree under the spotlight

Veritree, a fully integrated platform powered by the Cardano network, aims to transform restoration through blockchain technology. The project provides a restoration toolkit to allow partners to collect and manage ground-level data.

The South-Korean electronic giant is keen on its partnership with Veritree since the project makes it easier to incorporate blockchain technology into nature-based solutions.

Samsung’s partnership with Veritree on its tree-planting initiative has fueled a bullish narrative for the Cardano network.

@Bitboy_Crypto, a crypto educator, is bullish on Cardano price. The altcoin’s 2022 roadmap has fueled a bullish narrative among investors.

Analysts have evaluated the Cardano price trend. @CryptoCapo_, a crypto analyst and trader, believes that the bear market is drawing to a close for Cardano.

Just checked many charts and 42k is very optimistic. Not ruling out a wick to 40k, just by the look of majors like $ETH and $ADA



Note: this is not the end of the bull market, but the end of the mini bear market that we just had. Dips are for buying (being cautious) — il Capo Of $NOIA (@CryptoCapo_) January 6, 2022

@FeraSY1, a crypto analyst and educator, is bullish on Cardano price against Bitcoin once the altcoin crosses $0.00003082.

Share pic.twitter.com/bGGybhceKG — Crypto Feras (@FeraSY1) January 4, 2022

FXStreet analysts are of the opinion that Cardano is in the oversold territory, suggests that the altcoin can breakout to $2.