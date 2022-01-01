Three reasons why Cardano could compete with Ethereum 2.0

Popular as the Ethereum-killer Cardano has plans to expand in 2022 competing with the altcoin.

Cardano's smart contracts would offer higher functionality to users, than the Ethereum network.

Experts believe that Cardano has taken Ethereum's second-generation infrastructure and improved it.

Analysts have a bullish outlook on Cardano and predict a rally in altcoin's price.

Cardano could compete with the Ethereum network in 2022 as it unveils plans for expansion. Cardano is expected to change Silicon Valley’s perception of cryptocurrency. Cardano’s expansion plans could drive the token’s price higher, increasing its on-chain activity.

Experts believe the Ethereum-killer could rally in 2022

Charles Hoskinson, the founder of the Cardano network highlighted the rapid growth of the altcoin in a recent YouTube video. This has fueled a bullish narrative for the altcoin’s price. Hoskinson said,

We live in a world where arbitrary groups of people get to be fact-checkers and decide what's legitimate.

The Ethereum network is working towards the key upgrade, or the “merge,” the transition from Proof-of-work to Proof-of-stake. The journey to ETH2.0 is key to investors and holders of the altcoin. Ethereum-killers like Cardano continue to compete with ETH as they offer faster and cheaper transactions on their network.

@GertvanLagen, a crypto analyst has evaluated Cardano price. The analyst believes that Cardano is at the bottom of a key support zone.

2/2 $ADA / $BTC [1W] | Price is currently at:

+ bottom of key support zone (0.618 of bear market high to low);

+ lower trendline of rising channel;

+ bottom of III-IV correction of macro bullcycle impulse. pic.twitter.com/Cz3YmAkjEw — Gert van Lagen (@GertvanLagen) December 30, 2021

FXStreet analysts believe that Cardano price is on track to hit the target of $1.50.