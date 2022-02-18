SafeMoon price rebounds as investors digest volatile trading week

- SafeMoon price rebounded yesterday after almost hitting lows of $0.001602.
- Today's upbeat opening looks set to help lift sentiment in SafeMoon.
- Expect a break of yesterday’s high, and aided by a rebound in stocks for SafeMoon to launch towards $0.001759.
SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) price action has been on the cusp of breaking the December 22 low but saw signs of relief yesterday evening as Moscow appeared to keep its word about not invading and investors started to look beyond the very volatile week. Additionally, the FED minutes did not allude to any further hawkish comments or tightening, making the expected 25 basis point rate hike in March in no way shocking to markets. With these elements, traders are prepositioning for more upside.
SafeMoon price action sees investors prepositioning for more gains to come
SafeMoon bulls will, in a first phase, look to target the high of yesterday at $0.001662. As the close of yesterday and the opening of this morning are so close together, expect this to be easily achieved as tailwinds from the stock market help lift sentiment. The next big hurdle on the graph will be the low of February 02 at $0.001691, which was also the February 14 low and acted as a bounce-off to try and break $0.001759, but failed back then.
Once above $0.001691, expect to see a repetition of a similar pattern as at the beginning of February with yet again $0.001759 as the target to get above. Bulls have been unable to hold a price opening above that level, let alone a daily close. But as talks are still underway and a diplomatic solution in Ukraine is still possible, expect a pop to the upside once white smoke gives the signal with a possible daily close above $0.001759 by the weekend or next week.
SafeMoon/USD daily chart
The situation on both the rates markets and Ukraine is still very much precarious. Any hawkish comments could easily see markets back to pricing in a 50 basis point rate hike by the FED in March, or headlines on reemerging violence in the Donbass region could set back peace talks with Russia and make investors worry again. SafeMoon price would quickly react to this with a push back towards $0.001602 and a possible break or breach of the support. That would open the door for a sharp correction towards $0.001500.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
