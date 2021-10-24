SafeMoon price prepares escape from prevailing downtrend with 60% ascent

- SafeMoon price has found it challenging to break out of the governing downtrend in the past five months.
- SAFEMOON needs to climb toward $0.00000288 to achieve a 60% rally.
- However, dropping below $0.00000173 could spell trouble for the bulls.
SafeMoon price has been locked in a downtrend since May 23, with little ambition to reverse the period of sluggish performance. While the altcoin is trapped in the prevailing consolidation chart pattern, an escape above $0.00000288 could spell trouble for the bears.
SafeMoon price prepares to battle resistance
SafeMoon price has been trapped within a descending parallel channel on the daily chart since May 23, with little luck of breaking free prevailing chart pattern. However, the altcoin may be anticipating a move to the upside as a rounding bottom pattern has emerged.
SafeMoon price has formed a saucer pattern on the daily chart, suggesting that SAFEMOON may soon see its downtrend retreat. The rounding bottom pattern indicates a 60% ascent from the neckline, as the bulls eye $0.00000465.
However, SAFEMOON has a few hurdles to tackle before the optimistic forecast is in the offing. The first obstacle for SafeMoon price is at the 50% Fibonacci retracement level at $0.00000252, then at the upper boundary of the parallel channel at $0.00000279.
The neckline of the saucer at the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level at $0.00000288 would act as the following hurdle for SafeMoon price. Investors should note that only a slice above this level accompanied by a spike in buying pressure could put the bullish target on the radar.
SAFEMOON/USDT daily chart
Further resistances may appear at the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement level at $0.00000338, then at the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at $0.00000348, then at the August 28 high at $0.00000400.
If selling pressure increases, SafeMoon price would be able to discover support at the 21-day SMA at $0.00000193, before falling toward the 50-day SMA which coincides with the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level at $0.00000173.
Should the bears take control and see SAFEMOON drop lower, the bullish outlook would be voided and the altcoin could plunge toward the middle boundary of the chart pattern at $0.00000124.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Crypto bulls unfazed by flash crash
Bitcoin price action initially shakes off strong selling pressure, finds buyers at support, then resumes some selling pressure. Ethereum price action mixed post-all-time high rejection. XRP price awaits its own bullish breakout and an opportunity to outperform its peers.
MATIC price ready for new all-time highs as $188 million flow into Polygon
The total number of transactions on Polygon network dropped nearly 15% due to a rise in transaction fees over the past week. This hasn’t negatively impacted the network as the number of unique daily active users remained stable.
AVAX price offers a bullish opportunity before Avalanche hits new all-time highs
Avalanche (AVAX) price has seen a bullish outbreak on Thursday after it broke out above – and then retested – the red descending trend line at $61.62. With even more buyers and bulls coming in, expect a run towards new all-time highs at $81.
XLM price building base for bullish breakout
Stellar bulls are in the last phase of completing a bullish triangle. As XLM price is getting squeezed against the base ($0.40), expect a quick breakout of 12%. After taking a breather, expect another 10% of profits to follow.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.